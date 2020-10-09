Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
FP2 in progress . . .
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes rules out Red Bull engine supply from 2022

shares
comments
Mercedes rules out Red Bull engine supply from 2022
By:

Mercedes has ruled out supplying Red Bull with Formula 1 power units following Honda's planned exit at the end of the 2021 season.

Honda announced last week that it would be quitting F1 at the end of next year, leaving Red Bull and its sister team AlphaTauri without a power unit supplier.

Both teams are now in search of a new engine partner ahead of the 2022 campaign, but appear to have limited options as just three manufacturers remain in F1 supplying engines.

Renault has said that it would be open to rekindling a partnership with Red Bull, having last worked with the team in 2018, but team principal Cyril Abiteboul doubted doing so would be Red Bull's plan A.

Asked by Motorsport.com whether Mercedes was open to working with Red Bull as a customer team, the manufacturer's F1 chief, Toto Wolff, ruled it out for "various reasons".

"The main [reason] being that we are supplying four teams including us," Wolff said.

"We are almost in a state where we cannot make power units for all of us, so there is no capacity.

"But I have no doubt that Helmut [Marko] will have a Plan B, as he said, and probably doesn't need to rely on any of the current power unit suppliers."

Read Also:

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said that Wolff had "made it clear that Mercedes is not keen to supply an engine", therefore limiting the team "to two current suppliers in the sport".

Horner added that Red Bull had to "take our time to do the necessary investigation and due diligence" about its options for 2022.

Mercedes was previously in talks with Red Bull about an engine supply when it was trying to cut ties with Renault back in 2015, only for the move to be rejected by the German manufacturer's board.

Red Bull also discussed a possible partnership with Ferrari at that time, but the Italian marque feared it would have been "dangerous" to its own competitiveness. 

Current team principal Mattia Binotto said supplying Red Bull from 2022 was not something it was currently considering, and would only do so if approached.

"It is something that we need to start considering now, I think we have not decided," Binotto said.

"I think it will be down to Red Bull eventually to look at us and ask for a supply. They are a great team, no doubt, and I think supplying them is as well a lot of energy which is required.

"Timing-wise, there is very little time because we need to organise ourselves. 2022 is just here behind, so as we said, it was somehow sudden news from Honda and now we need to consider something that was not considered a few days ago.

"But [it is] something which we need to consider and which we need to take time to think about and have a decision."

Related video

Another Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19

Previous article

Another Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19

Next article

Live: Follow Eifel GP practice as it happens

Live: Follow Eifel GP practice as it happens
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing , Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Live: Follow Eifel GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Eifel GP practice as it happens

Mercedes rules out Red Bull engine supply from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes rules out Red Bull engine supply from 2022

Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move

Another Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Another Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19

Le Mans MotoGP: Miller sets FP2 pace in tricky conditions
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Le Mans MotoGP: Miller sets FP2 pace in tricky conditions

How Ferrari's and Mercedes' most dominant F1 cars compare
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Ferrari's and Mercedes' most dominant F1 cars compare

Poor weather forces Nurburgring FP1 cancellation
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Poor weather forces Nurburgring FP1 cancellation

Eifel GP: Latest F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Eifel GP: Latest F1 technical developments

Latest news

Live: Follow Eifel GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Eifel GP practice as it happens

Mercedes rules out Red Bull engine supply from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes rules out Red Bull engine supply from 2022

Another Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Another Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19

How Ferrari's and Mercedes' most dominant F1 cars compare
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Ferrari's and Mercedes' most dominant F1 cars compare

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Eifel GP practice as it happens

35m
2
Formula 1

Mercedes rules out Red Bull engine supply from 2022

1h
3
Formula 1

Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move

4
Formula 1

Another Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19

2h
5
MotoGP

Le Mans MotoGP: Miller sets FP2 pace in tricky conditions

15m

Latest news

Live: Follow Eifel GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Eifel GP practice as it happens

Mercedes rules out Red Bull engine supply from 2022
Formula 1

Mercedes rules out Red Bull engine supply from 2022

Another Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1

Another Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19

How Ferrari's and Mercedes' most dominant F1 cars compare
Formula 1

How Ferrari's and Mercedes' most dominant F1 cars compare

Poor weather forces Nurburgring FP1 cancellation
Formula 1

Poor weather forces Nurburgring FP1 cancellation

Latest videos

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit 07:02
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned 08:28
Formula 1

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments 06:29
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments

#ThinkingForward with Bob Bell 27:51
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Bob Bell

Grand Prix Greats – Honda’s shock F1 pullout 06:09
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Honda’s shock F1 pullout

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.