Mercedes reveals W12 car for 2021 ahead of F1 title defence

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
138 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
152 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
180 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
187 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
194 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
208 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
221 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
236 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
243 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
250 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
263 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
278 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
285 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021 Next / Watch Mercedes unveil its 2021 F1 car live
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes reveals W12 car for 2021 ahead of F1 title defence

By:

Mercedes has revealed its new Formula 1 car ahead of the 2021 season when it will bid for an eighth consecutive constructors' championship.

Mercedes AMG F1 W12

Mercedes AMG F1 W12
1/4

Photo by: Daimler AG

Mercedes AMG F1 W12

Mercedes AMG F1 W12
2/4

Photo by: Daimler AG

Mercedes AMG F1 W12

Mercedes AMG F1 W12
3/4

Photo by: Daimler AG

Mercedes AMG F1 W12

Mercedes AMG F1 W12
4/4

Photo by: Daimler AG

The first render images of the Mercedes W12 car were released on Tuesday morning ahead of an online presentation at 11am GMT featuring drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Mercedes has retained the black-based livery for 2021 following its switch before the start of last season in a strong anti-racism message.

But the team has ditched its speckled-star design on the engine cover, replacing it with a series of stickers for its AMG brand against a background that fades to silver.

Although there is a majority carry-over from the W11 following the freeze on development, all teams have been permitted to spend two development tokens on major updates for the 2021 cars.

Mercedes revealed in February that it was battling some "issues" with its updated engine, but was confident of getting fixes in place in time for the new season.

The German marque enters the 2021 season following a busy winter off the back of its drivers' and constructors' championship successes last year.

The team announced shortly after the end of the season that INEOS had become a new shareholder, taking a one-third share in the squad, with team principal Toto Wolff upping his stake to the same level.

Wolff also agreed to continue to serve as Mercedes team principal for at least three more years, having overseen its streak of seven consecutive title wins since 2014.

While there are no changes in Mercedes' driver line-up, the team only announced in February that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had signed for 2021, agreeing a one-year extension.

The deal ensured Hamilton stayed on the grid, but the short deal has led to a number of questions about his future beyond 2021.

Hamilton won 11 out of 17 races last year as he swept to a record-equalling seventh F1 championship last year, matching Michael Schumacher's long-standing record.

Hamilton will be joined at Mercedes for a fifth season by championship runner-up Bottas, who is also out of contract at the end of the year, making the team a key focus point in the driver market.

The Mercedes W12 will enjoy its first extended on-track running at the start of pre-season testing in Bahrain, which takes place from 12-14 March.

shares
comments

Related video

F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021

Previous article

F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021

Next article

Watch Mercedes unveil its 2021 F1 car live

Watch Mercedes unveil its 2021 F1 car live
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals W12 car for 2021 ahead of F1 title defence

37min
2
Formula 1

F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021

1h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes staying silent on F1 token spend for W12 car

12min
4
Formula 1

F1 set for 'Super Tuesday' launch double with Mercedes and Alpine

2h
5
Supercars

Supercars working on TV graphics fix

6h
Latest news
Mercedes makes F1 engine changes after pre-season "issues"
Formula 1

Mercedes makes F1 engine changes after pre-season "issues"

4m
Mercedes staying silent on F1 token spend for W12 car
Formula 1

Mercedes staying silent on F1 token spend for W12 car

12m
Watch Mercedes unveil its 2021 F1 car live
Formula 1

Watch Mercedes unveil its 2021 F1 car live

24m
Mercedes reveals W12 car for 2021 ahead of F1 title defence
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals W12 car for 2021 ahead of F1 title defence

37m
F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021
Formula 1

F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021

1h
Latest videos
Live: Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance Launch 01:00:00
Formula 1
22h

Live: Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance Launch

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W09 03:24
Formula 1
Feb 28, 2021

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W09

Scuderia Ferrari Filming Day Backstage Footage 04:58
Formula 1
Feb 26, 2021

Scuderia Ferrari Filming Day Backstage Footage

Back to Work | Valtteri Bottas' 2021 Seat Fit 03:56
Formula 1
Feb 26, 2021

Back to Work | Valtteri Bottas' 2021 Seat Fit

F1 Explained | Mercedes Power Unit 02:52
Formula 1
Feb 25, 2021

F1 Explained | Mercedes Power Unit

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mercedes staying silent on F1 token spend for W12 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes staying silent on F1 token spend for W12 car

F1 set for 'Super Tuesday' launch double with Mercedes and Alpine
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 set for 'Super Tuesday' launch double with Mercedes and Alpine

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari

More from
Mercedes
Mercedes makes F1 engine changes after pre-season "issues"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes makes F1 engine changes after pre-season "issues"

Watch Mercedes unveil its 2021 F1 car live
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Livefeed

Watch Mercedes unveil its 2021 F1 car live

The potential pitfalls Mercedes is working to counter in 2021 Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The potential pitfalls Mercedes is working to counter in 2021

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The pointed note that starts Ferrari's Leclerc vs Sainz era Prime

The pointed note that starts Ferrari's Leclerc vs Sainz era

Ferrari is starting its post-Sebastian Vettel age by welcoming Carlos Sainz in alongside Charles Leclerc. But while Sainz has a tough challenge to match his new teammate, Ferrari is also sending a message that previous intra-team spats must end

Formula 1
1h
The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine Prime

The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine

OPINION: It's been an uneasy ride for Esteban Ocon since his F1 comeback - and fresh challenges lie in wait as he's joined by double world champion Fernando Alonso in the newly rebranded Alpine team. STUART CODLING sets out a roadmap to success…

Formula 1
16h
Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season Prime

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season

Every Formula 1 team is facing the same difficult decision this season: how do you split precious aero development time between the current car and the all-new 2022 project?

Formula 1
19h
The big questions of F1 2021 - Karun Chandhok Prime

The big questions of F1 2021 - Karun Chandhok

After an unprecedented season last year, there are plenty of questions and storylines for the upcoming Formula 1 campaign. Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok gives his verdict.

Formula 1
23h
How McLaren F1’s new investors have already made an impact Prime

How McLaren F1’s new investors have already made an impact

The deal McLaren concluded with MSP Sports Capital last year which will help the cash-strapped Formula 1 team pay for much-needed infrastructure upgrades, also points toward the future for F1 itself, says GP Racing's Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Feb 27, 2021
Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game Prime

Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game

In a pre-season where Red Bull has been unusually quiet, Max Verstappen has also been guarded about the team's fortunes in 2021. Even after trying the RB16B for the first time at Silverstone, the Dutchman was careful to manage expectations

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2021
The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes Prime

The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes

In the strategy for grand prix racing's future, 2021 represents a significant step towards the goal of closer racing and a more level playing field. That's the theory behind the latest raft of changes, but will they have the desired effect?

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2021
What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Red Bull made no secret of the fact its 2021 F1 car is an evolution of its predecessor, but in keeping the same foundations while hiding some tightly-guarded updates with its RB16B, the team aims to avoid suffering the same pitfalls of previous years

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021

Trending Today

Mercedes reveals W12 car for 2021 ahead of F1 title defence
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes reveals W12 car for 2021 ahead of F1 title defence

F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021

Mercedes staying silent on F1 token spend for W12 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes staying silent on F1 token spend for W12 car

F1 set for 'Super Tuesday' launch double with Mercedes and Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 set for 'Super Tuesday' launch double with Mercedes and Alpine

Supercars working on TV graphics fix
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars working on TV graphics fix

Watch Mercedes unveil its 2021 F1 car live
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Watch Mercedes unveil its 2021 F1 car live

McDowell on Homestead: "We kind of shocked ourselves"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

McDowell on Homestead: "We kind of shocked ourselves"

Cammish parts ways with Honda BTCC squad
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Cammish parts ways with Honda BTCC squad

Latest news

Mercedes makes F1 engine changes after pre-season "issues"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes makes F1 engine changes after pre-season "issues"

Mercedes staying silent on F1 token spend for W12 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes staying silent on F1 token spend for W12 car

Watch Mercedes unveil its 2021 F1 car live
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Watch Mercedes unveil its 2021 F1 car live

Mercedes reveals W12 car for 2021 ahead of F1 title defence
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes reveals W12 car for 2021 ahead of F1 title defence

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.