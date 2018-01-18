Mercedes reveals 2018 car launch date

Formula 1 world champion Mercedes has revealed the launch date for its 2018 challenger, the W09.

The German squad will unveil the new car on February 22, the same day as Ferrari plans to reveal its 2018 single-seater and one day ahead of McLaren, which announced its launch date on Thursday as well.

The car will be launched at the Silverstone circuit, where it will have its initial shakedown.

Pre-season testing will kick off in Spain on February 26.

The W09 will be the car with which Mercedes will defend its drivers' and constructors' championships and with which it will attempt to secure its fifth consecutive double, having won all titles since the start of the hybrid era in 2014.

Four-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will again be partnered by Valtteri Bottas at the German squad.