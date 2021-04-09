Mercedes reshuffles F1 technical team, Allison to become CTO

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
173 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
205 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
240 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
247 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Ricciardo blasts "idiots" behind F1's social media strategy Next / Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes reshuffles F1 technical team, Allison to become CTO

By:

Mercedes has announced a reshuffle of its Formula 1 technical department, with technical director James Allison set to move into a new role and step away from day-to-day responsibilities.

Mercedes reshuffles F1 technical team, Allison to become CTO

Allison, who joined the team at the start of 2017, is to become Mercedes' Chief Technical Officer from July 1, and will take charge of longer-term strategic planning.

His change of position has opened the door for current technology director Mike Elliot to step up into the technical director role.

Elliot, who has previously worked at Renault and McLaren, originally joined Mercedes in 2012 as head of aerodynamics before moving into his current position in 2017.

Mercedes is clear that the change has come about as part of its longer-term thinking ahead of the 2022 rules revolution, rather than being anything related to the performance of its current car.

Team boss Toto Wolff said that the team was happy to keep Allison on board with his tenure as technical director due to come to an end this year.

"Since joining Mercedes in 2017, James has been an exceptional technical leader for our team, and he has made an enormous contribution to our performance: he combines huge passion and determination with detailed expertise and exceptional moral character," he said.

"We have known for a while that his time as technical director would be coming to an end this year and I am delighted that we have been able to shape this new role to keep him within our motorsport family; he will be an important sparring partner for me in the next years and I know that we still have much to achieve together."

Read Also:

Allison said he felt that it was the right time for him to move into a new position, rather than stay on and prevent others being able to grow.

"I firmly believe that people have a shelf life in senior roles in this sport, and I have chosen to step away from my role as technical director in order to pass on the baton at the right time for the organisation and myself," he explained.

"I have enjoyed four and a half wonderful years as technical director, and it has been a special privilege to lead the technical effort of the team in that time."

shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo blasts "idiots" behind F1's social media strategy

Previous article

Ricciardo blasts "idiots" behind F1's social media strategy

Next article

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes reshuffles F1 technical team, Allison to become CTO

1h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo blasts "idiots" behind F1's social media strategy

1h
3
Supercars

Walkinshaw Racing reacts to Supercars engine breach

10h
4
IndyCar

“Refresher” Bourdais sets fastest speed in Indy 500 testing

12h
5
MotoGP

UN issues damning report on Indonesian venue set to host MotoGP

1h
Latest news
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime
Formula 1

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

1h
Mercedes reshuffles F1 technical team, Allison to become CTO
Formula 1

Mercedes reshuffles F1 technical team, Allison to become CTO

1h
Ricciardo blasts "idiots" behind F1's social media strategy
Formula 1

Ricciardo blasts "idiots" behind F1's social media strategy

1h
British GP backs vaccine passports in bid for capacity crowd
Formula 1

British GP backs vaccine passports in bid for capacity crowd

3h
Mercedes has to be "perfect" everywhere to beat Red Bull
Formula 1

Mercedes has to be "perfect" everywhere to beat Red Bull

3h
Latest videos
Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute 02:26
Formula 1
20h

Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute

How Formula 1's Bargeboards Became So Complicated 05:53
Formula 1
Apr 7, 2021

How Formula 1's Bargeboards Became So Complicated

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer 01:44
Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya 25:14
Formula 1
Apr 5, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments 06:09
Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ricciardo blasts "idiots" behind F1's social media strategy
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo blasts "idiots" behind F1's social media strategy

Alpine won't let Alonso/Ocon rivalry get out of hand – Prost
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine won't let Alonso/Ocon rivalry get out of hand – Prost

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

More from
Mercedes
Mercedes has to be "perfect" everywhere to beat Red Bull
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes has to be "perfect" everywhere to beat Red Bull

Mercedes: Final call on Gen3 rules "in the next few weeks"
Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes: Final call on Gen3 rules "in the next few weeks"

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
1h
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

For many, many years Formula 1 has strived to do and to be better on all fronts. With close competition, a growing fanbase, a stable political landscape and rules in place to encourage sustainability, 2021 is on course to provide an unexpected peak

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021
How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Williams held out against the tide for many years but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the age of the owner-manager is long gone

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021
When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m Prime

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m

Nikita Mazepin’s Formula 1 debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix lasted mere corners before he wiped himself out in a shunt, but his financial backing affords him a full season. Back in 1993 though, Marco Apicella was an F1 driver for just 800m before a first corner fracas ended his career. Here’s the story of his very short time at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 4, 2021
How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Kimi Raikkonen's emergence as a Formula 1 star in his rookie campaign remains one of the legendary storylines from 2001, but his exploits had an unwanted impact on his Sauber teammate's own prospects. Twenty years on from his first F1 podium at the Brazilian GP, here's how Nick Heidfeld's career was chilled by the Iceman.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2021
The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes Prime

The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton took victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix despite, for a change, not having the quickest car. But any hopes of developing its W12 to surpass Red Bull's RB16B in terms of outright speed could not have come at a worse time.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021
How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger Prime

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger

Max Verstappen lost out to Lewis Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix by a tiny margin, slipping off the track just as victory was within his grasp. But the painful lesson from defeat can only help Verstappen come back even stronger

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021
How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown Prime

How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown

For the 2021 F1 season, the battle of Red Bull vs Mercedes looks set to be captured in the high-rake vs low-rake philosophy clash due to this year's technical rule tweaks. While bringing the grid closer together in terms of performance, it could be the deciding factor in the race for the world title

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021

Trending Today

Mercedes reshuffles F1 technical team, Allison to become CTO
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes reshuffles F1 technical team, Allison to become CTO

Ricciardo blasts "idiots" behind F1's social media strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo blasts "idiots" behind F1's social media strategy

Walkinshaw Racing reacts to Supercars engine breach
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Walkinshaw Racing reacts to Supercars engine breach

“Refresher” Bourdais sets fastest speed in Indy 500 testing
IndyCar IndyCar / Testing report

“Refresher” Bourdais sets fastest speed in Indy 500 testing

UN issues damning report on Indonesian venue set to host MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

UN issues damning report on Indonesian venue set to host MotoGP

VeeKay has big shunt in opening minutes of Indy 500 test
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

VeeKay has big shunt in opening minutes of Indy 500 test

Mercedes has to be "perfect" everywhere to beat Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes has to be "perfect" everywhere to beat Red Bull

Rossi unsure if MotoGP form will rebound in Europe
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi unsure if MotoGP form will rebound in Europe

Latest news

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Interview

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Mercedes reshuffles F1 technical team, Allison to become CTO
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes reshuffles F1 technical team, Allison to become CTO

Ricciardo blasts "idiots" behind F1's social media strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo blasts "idiots" behind F1's social media strategy

British GP backs vaccine passports in bid for capacity crowd
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

British GP backs vaccine passports in bid for capacity crowd

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.