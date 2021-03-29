Mercedes has "no strengths" over Red Bull in F1 2021

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
153 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
160 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
167 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
194 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
216 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
223 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
236 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
251 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
258 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Next / How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Breaking news

Mercedes has "no strengths" over Red Bull in F1 2021

By:

Mercedes believes it has no strengths over Red Bull in Formula 1 this year, despite winning the season opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Mercedes has "no strengths" over Red Bull in F1 2021

An aggressive strategy by the German car manufacturer, allied to some great tyre management and defensive driving from Lewis Hamilton, helped the world champion fend off Max Verstappen at Sakhir on Sunday.

But despite the joy of the win, which came off the back of a tricky pre-season test, Mercedes is in no doubt that any prior advantage it has had in F1 has been wiped away.

Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said: “We don't really have any strengths relative to them.

“We've had a lot of years where we've been able to rely on straight-line speed, or high-speed cornering or interconnecting corners. But you look at it here and we weren't taking any time out of them anywhere.

"There were a couple of corners where they really took chunks out of us in qualifying: the high-speed and also Turn 9/10, they were very strong there.

“And that's really the main thing. In qualifying we're just bang on their pace in our best corners and they're quicker in the others. So we need a faster car, as simple as that.”

Read Also:

While Mercedes has enjoyed the edge in most recent seasons, the step forward by Red Bull is not the first time that it has faced a close right at the front.

In 2018, Mercedes did not win a race until round four of the championship in Baku, as it faced a strong challenge from both Ferrari and Red Bull.

Shovlin felt that the balance of performance between Mercedes and Red Bull was as finely poised as it was then, which tees up an incredibly closely-fought 2021 campaign.

“We've had some tough years in the past few seasons, this is not alien to us and is what we've got to work with,” he said. “It's two teams that look to be pretty much neck and neck at the moment. I think it's going to be a tough year.

“There's no doubt Red Bull operate really well. They're a sharp, well-focused team that don't make many mistakes. Max is clearly a very mature, very smart racer now and he's difficult - and they develop well.

“They've shown over every season they've got the capacity to put a lot of performance on the car. So, regardless of the start point, this is not going to be an easy championship. It's going to be tight and it's one we're not going to give up on. And they're going to tell you the same.”

Additional reporting by Stephen Lickorish

shares
comments

Related video

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

Previous article

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

Next article

How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain

How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen explains why he could not re-attack Hamilton

14h
2
Formula 1

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement

2h
3
Formula 1

How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain

1h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes has "no strengths" over Red Bull in F1 2021

1h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull: Track limits rules should not be "shades of grey"

3h
Latest news
Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime
Formula 1

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings

32m
How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain
Formula 1

How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain

1h
Mercedes has "no strengths" over Red Bull in F1 2021
Formula 1

Mercedes has "no strengths" over Red Bull in F1 2021

1h
The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Prime
Formula 1

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

2h
Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement
Formula 1

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement

2h
Latest videos
2021 Bahrain Grand Prix best photos 02:14
Formula 1
4h

2021 Bahrain Grand Prix best photos

Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Mar 27, 2021

Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Records That Could Be Broken In 2021 07:09
Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

F1 Records That Could Be Broken In 2021

Why Sauber Ended Up With Too Many Drivers In 2015 | Formula One 07:13
Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

Why Sauber Ended Up With Too Many Drivers In 2015 | Formula One

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes 01:00
Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement

Red Bull: Track limits rules should not be "shades of grey" Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull: Track limits rules should not be "shades of grey"

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings

The eagerly-anticipated first race of 2021 produced a surprise winner and plenty of stellar performances throughout the field. But only one driver took a maximum score in our driver ratings under the Bahrain floodlights.

Formula 1
32m
The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Prime

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

Fastest in every session, all signs pointed towards Red Bull and Max Verstappen starting the 2021 F1 season with a victory. That it didn't pan out that way, and Lewis Hamilton scored a surprising win, owes much to an aggressive Mercedes strategy and a pre-race tyre selection that Verstappen would later question

Formula 1
2h
How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing Prime

How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing

When the flag drops, you know what stops... And it's about time, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2021
The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead Prime

The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead

Formula 1's pre-season test at Bahrain hinted at a much closer competition for 2021 - but as ever, reading too deeply into testing is often folly. However, the opening pair of practice sessions for the Bahrain GP also suggested that this season could be impossible to call....

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams Prime

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams

The appointment of Francois-Xavier Demaison as the Williams F1 team's new technical director is the latest manifestation of new CEO Jost Capito's mission to preserve the team's 'family' feel. It will take time before it can take effect, but he is confident it is the correct approach

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

Fernando Alonso has put his ‘triple crown’ quest on hold as he returns to Formula 1 with Alpine. Despite needing further surgery on the jaw fracture he sustained pre-season, he reckons he’s driving better than ever.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes? Prime

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes?

If the winner of pre-season testing can turn its early form into a season-long challenge, then the hegemony of F1’s top team could genuinely be under threat. Both teams are talking up the other as the 2021 season approaches its start, which could mean everything - and nothing

Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021
How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

The return of the McLaren-Mercedes partnership for the first time since 2014 brings two of Formula 1's biggest names back together. Could it be the final step in McLaren's rebuilding job?

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

Trending Today

Verstappen explains why he could not re-attack Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen explains why he could not re-attack Hamilton

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement

How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain

Mercedes has "no strengths" over Red Bull in F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes has "no strengths" over Red Bull in F1 2021

Red Bull: Track limits rules should not be "shades of grey"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull: Track limits rules should not be "shades of grey"

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings

Hamilton: Final few laps of Bahrain GP were "horrifying"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Final few laps of Bahrain GP were "horrifying"

Wolff: Track limit rules can't be "a Shakespeare novel"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Track limit rules can't be "a Shakespeare novel"

Latest news

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings

How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain

Mercedes has "no strengths" over Red Bull in F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes has "no strengths" over Red Bull in F1 2021

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.