Formula 1 / Commentary

Why Mercedes sees Red Bull-Honda as a threat in F1 2019

56m ago

Red Bull's partnership with Honda began with a podium in Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix, and led to Toto Wolff declaring that the pairing will "become a threat" to Mercedes.

Max Verstappen was able to split the Ferraris in qualifying and then took Honda to its first podium in 11 years after a pre-season in which Red Bull regularly sung the praises of its new engine partner.

Edd Straw and Scott Mitchell join Glenn Freeman to discuss Red Bull-Honda's Melbourne performance and the prospects for the team in 2019.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly
Teams Red Bull Racing, Mercedes
