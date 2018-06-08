Why Mercedes is the real favourite in Montreal

Lewis Hamilton’s pre-Canadian Grand Prix fears appear to have been unfounded, as although Red Bull's Max Verstappen topped both Friday practice sessions, Mercedes appears to have strong pace.

Hamilton was six-tenths of a second off the pace during Friday practice in Canada, Mercedes has delayed the engine upgrade originally planned for this race, and Pirelli has allocated the softest of its three tyre compounds that the Silver Arrows has often struggled to get the best out of.

On paper, that sounds like bad news for Hamilton’s hopes of taking a record-equalling seventh victory in Montreal. But dig deeper and it’s clear that, actually, Hamilton and Mercedes are shaping up strongly for this weekend.