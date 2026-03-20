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Mercedes names Bradley Lord as deputy F1 team principal

Toto Wolff's responsibilities at the head of the Mercedes Formula 1 team "will not change one millimetre" as a result of the move

Owen Bellwood
Published:
Bradley Lord Hungarian GP

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Mercedes has appointed Bradley Lord as its deputy team principal to support Toto Wolff in the management of the Formula 1 team.

Lord joined the Mercedes F1 team in 2013 as communications manager and most recently worked as team representative and chief communications officer for the Brackley squad.

During his 13-year stint with the team, Lord's responsibilities have increased, according to a statement shared by Mercedes. As such, he has now been named deputy team principal to ‘formalise responsibilities that have grown organically over recent years,’ the team explained.

The move will not impact the responsibilities Wolff holds at the head of the team, and will instead see Lord take on more of a supporting position at the championship-winning side. 

"With the growth of our team and F1, the scope of our operations and associated responsibilities at a senior level has grown significantly,” explained Wolff in the statement. “We have therefore taken this opportunity to put in place a change that has effectively been operating in practice for some time.

“While my role and overall responsibilities will not change one millimetre, Bradley’s work as deputy team principal will further enhance the capability of our leadership group and provide continued support for me as our team principal and CEO.

“Bradley is a dedicated and long-serving member of our organisation who has played an important part in the team becoming the most successful of the modern era. Aligning our structure in this way ensures our leadership group can focus fully on the areas where they can add the greatest value and is optimised to meet the demands of a rapidly growing sport.”

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Lord will step into the role of deputy team principal with immediate effect.

Mercedes was not the first F1 team that Lord worked with, having gotten his start in the series as a press office intern with Benetton back in 2001. He then held various positions in media and communications, including with the Renault F1 Team and Mercedes parent company Daimler AG.

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