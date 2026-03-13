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Mercedes mocks Toto Wolff’s viral Australian GP scooter blunder in new video

Mercedes joked about Toto Wolff’s viral Australian Grand Prix paddock mishap as George Russell continued the team’s strong 2026 form by taking sprint pole in China

Lydia Mee
Published:
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images

Mercedes has made light of the video of team chief and CEO Toto Wolff that went viral after the Australian Grand Prix.

Wolff was spotted scooting through the paddock at Albert Park, Melbourne. As he misjudged the height of an archway, he clipped his head, quickly styled it out and turned towards where he knew cameras would be pointing at him while he laughed it off.

The footage quickly went viral on social media, and now, heading into the Chinese Grand Prix weekend, the Brackley outfit has poked fun at the moment. In the new video, Mercedes films Wolff scooting through the paddock once again, but this time, hands him a race helmet to wear. 

At the time of writing, the video had already amassed over 400,000 views and 10,000 likes.

"Protect the boss at all cost!" one fan commented, while another added: "Even their electric scooter is faster than the rest of the grid."

 

Mercedes started the 2026 Formula 1 season on top with a strong 1-2 finish at the Australian Grand Prix. George Russell, who claimed the victory in Melbourne, also secured pole position for the sprint race in China.

"I am happy that we were able to secure pole position for tomorrow’s Sprint race, the first Sprint pole of my career," Russell said in the team's debrief.

"The W17 has been feeling great the entire day, and we’ve been able to make the most out of the car in today’s qualifying session. When the wind picked up in SQ3, we began to lose some speed on the straights, like others, but still managed to put all the sectors together and secure a front row for tomorrow’s race.

"Despite our pace, we are cautious of the threat posed by others. We also know that anything can happen during a Sprint race, especially at the start. We’ve been working hard with the team on our getaways from the grid and have plenty of learnings from Melbourne. We will also need to focus on tyre management as we always see a lot of graining at this track.

"We’ll keep working overnight to ensure a good Sprint race tomorrow but also a successful qualifying session for Sunday’s Grand Prix."

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