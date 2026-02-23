Mercedes marks 10 years of its junior programme by naming nine drivers for 2026

Mercedes has confirmed its Junior Programme as it adds two drivers to its roster, karting prospects Niccolò Perico and Devin Titz.

The announcement, published by the Mercedes Formula 1 team, describes this programme as a decade-long pipeline spanning talent from karting through to the Formula Regional European Championship. Within hours of the news being posted to Instagram, it drew over 17,000 likes and comments from the likes of Kimi Antonelli.

“It is truly a dream come true to represent the Mercedes-AMG F1 Junior Programme as a German driver," said Titz, who finished fourth in the 2024 German Kart Championship, in a press release. "Mercedes stands for excellence and success, and I’m incredibly proud to be part of this team. I would like to thank Motorsport Team Germany for nominating me for the joint talent promotion project with Mercedes.”

Perico, who won the ROK Cup Superfinal in 2025, added, “It is a great honour for me to join the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Junior Programme. I am confident this will be a decisive step in my career, and I am truly looking forward to making the most of this opportunity.”

Here are the nine names Mercedes is betting on:

Rashid Al Dhaheri

Ethan Jeff-Hall

Andy Consani

Luna Fluxá

Kenzo Cragie

James Anagnostiadis

Many Nuvolini

Devin Titz

Niccolò Perico

“2026 marks the 10th anniversary of our Junior Programme, a milestone that reflects a decade of identifying, developing and promoting outstanding talent," Gwen Lagrue, driver development advisor, said.

“Over the years, the programme has supported and nurtured drivers such as George Russell, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Frederik Vesti and Doriane Pin, guiding them on their path to the highest level of our sport. Our 2026 Formula 1 line-up is entirely composed of drivers who have emerged from our own programme, which is a source of great pride and satisfaction for all of us.

“It demonstrates the strength of our philosophy and sets a clear example for the next generation within our ranks. I am certain that our young drivers will draw inspiration and motivation from this pathway. Wearing the colours of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team and representing our organisation, and the 2,000 people behind it, across the various junior categories is both a tremendous honour and a significant responsibility.

“For these young drivers, as well as for my team and myself, excellence is the standard. We continuously refine and improve our methods of support and development, always with performance, victories and championships as the ultimate objective. I sincerely hope that 2026 will be marked with success, allowing us to celebrate this 10th anniversary in the best possible way.”

The oldest of the group, 17-year-old Emirati Rashid Al Dhaheri, continues in Formula Regional, while British Formula 4 driver Ethan Jeff-Hall will stay in British F4 after joining the outfit in 2025 alongside the Emirati. 16-year-old Frenchman Andy Consani also joined in the same year, and has since seen huge success, becoming UAE4 vice-champion this year.

George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

15-year-old Luna Fluxá graduates from karts into Spanish F4 after joining the programme in 2022, and Kenzo Cragie, the same age, will compete in Italian F4 and Euro4 championships. James Anagnostiadis, in his second year with the team, continues racing in OK and KZ2 karting.

At the younger end of the roster, 12-year-old French karter Many Nuvolini is joined by two 11-year-old racers: German Mini karter Titz and Italian OK NG racer Perico.

With a spread of ages and multiple nationalities, Mercedes is certainly keen to celebrate the global racing talent on offer.

George Russell, a hopeful for the 2026 F1 championship, was shaped by this programme. “The team’s Junior Programme has massively helped me throughout my journey both to, and in F1," he said. "I genuinely wouldn’t be here today without the support from the very top, from Toto, from Gwen, and from so many people in the team who’ve backed me.

“What’s special about Mercedes is that they fuel your potential. They encourage you to go out there, give everything, and trust that you have what it takes. Being part of the Junior Programme meant so much to me. Wearing the star for the first time was a really special moment, and it’s something you wear with pride.”