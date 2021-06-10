Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Seidl "strongly disagrees" with Masi over yellow flag decision Next / The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with
Formula 1 News

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

By:

Mercedes says it has unlocked a "really promising" theory about its W12 Formula 1 car that could help it turnaround its recent struggles.

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

The world champion outfit has endured two tough races in Monaco and Baku, where it has not had the pace of main title rival Red Bull.

A spate of other problems, including a botched pitstop in Monaco and Lewis Hamilton accidentally hitting his 'magic button' in Baku, left team boss Toto Wolff claiming the outfit's performances were "unacceptable".

Read Also:

But hidden away among the frustration of the results is the fact that the team believes it has unlocked a better understanding of its car, which bodes well for it mounting a fightback.

Mercedes technology director Mike Elliot has revealed that Mercedes has taken away from the Baku weekend a "promising" answer about its woes which it discovered after the struggles it faced in Friday practice.

"We went into this weekend knowing we were going to have some issues but probably not quite expecting to be where we were come P2 on Friday," he said in the team's regular post-race video debrief.

"What we put in place was a series of tests to try and get more understanding. And actually out of that have come a couple of theories, one that is really promising.

"Unfortunately, the test that we did didn't happen until FP3, and it was after we had done the long runs, so while we found good pace for qualifying, we probably didn't get the best setup around that for the race weekend and the actual race itself.

"This is something we need to look at. [It's] something we need to work out how we can build the setup around the changes we've made and then carry that forward into future race weekends where we have similar issues.

"The other thing to bear in mind is both this circuit and Monaco are probably outliers and actually we'd hope not to have some of the issues we've had in the next couple of races. Fingers crossed; we will be in a better position."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Elliot explained that the core of the difficulties that Mercedes endured in Baku were related to struggles warming the front tyres up.

"I think at this circuit one of the difficulties is getting the warm-up of the front tyre, and it is also a circuit where you need to have real confidence. The walls are really close and if you get it wrong you are going to put it into the wall," he explained.

"Those two things kind of go together because if you can go a little bit quicker, if you can get yourself a little bit closer to the wall because you are confident, then you get a bit more heat into the tyres because you have got more duty.

"If you get more heat into the tyres you get a bit more grip and you can go faster. So you end up with this sort of positive spiral that I mentioned before.

"If I look at the weekend, I think Lewis found a little step in FP3 with setup and that seemed to help him find a little bit more from the car.

"All of a sudden we went from struggling a bit, to being really in the front runners on the pace and Lewis took that all the way through qualifying. The lap he set in Q3 to be second, it wasn't one lap. He was actually quick all through qualifying.

"With Valtteri, I think Valtteri just didn't get to that position. He didn't find that, sort of, last little bit of confidence to be in that positive spiral in the same way."

shares
comments

Related video

Seidl "strongly disagrees" with Masi over yellow flag decision

Previous article

Seidl "strongly disagrees" with Masi over yellow flag decision

Next article

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

39min
2
Formula 1

Seidl "strongly disagrees" with Masi over yellow flag decision

1h
3
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

1d
4
Formula 1

Verstappen: Lost points will hurt when F1 returns to normal tracks

15h
5
World Superbike

Redding hints at Ducati concept weakness versus Kawasaki

1d
Latest news
The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with Prime
Formula 1

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with

28m
Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles
Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

39m
Seidl "strongly disagrees" with Masi over yellow flag decision
Formula 1

Seidl "strongly disagrees" with Masi over yellow flag decision

1h
F1 drivers backed decision for two-lap standing restart in Baku
Formula 1

F1 drivers backed decision for two-lap standing restart in Baku

14h
Verstappen: Lost points will hurt when F1 returns to normal tracks
Formula 1

Verstappen: Lost points will hurt when F1 returns to normal tracks

15h
Latest videos
Baku GP Review, Pérez wins, Ferrari second pole 12:50
Formula 1
2h

Baku GP Review, Pérez wins, Ferrari second pole

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
15h

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

Formula 1: Verstappen says lost points will hurt when F1 returns to normal tracks 00:54
Formula 1
16h

Formula 1: Verstappen says lost points will hurt when F1 returns to normal tracks

Formula 1: Williams announces exit of F1 team principal Roberts 00:41
Formula 1
16h

Formula 1: Williams announces exit of F1 team principal Roberts

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:28
Formula 1
16h

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with Prime
Formula 1

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do? Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Verstappen: Lost points will hurt when F1 returns to normal tracks Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Lost points will hurt when F1 returns to normal tracks

Hamilton: There's still positives to take away from Baku pain Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: There's still positives to take away from Baku pain

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with Prime

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with

OPINION: After consecutive street races with contrasting highlights, one theme stood out which has become a prevalent issue with modern Formula 1 cars. But is there a way to solve it or, at least, reach a happy middle ground to help all parties?

Formula 1
28m
The changes behind a 'feel-good' F1 result in Baku Prime

The changes behind a 'feel-good' F1 result in Baku

OPINION: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix had elements that make Formula 1 really exciting – unpredictability and shock results. This resulted in heartbreak for several of the championship’s regular contenders and joy for others who rarely reach the ultimate limelight. And one of those on the Baku podium is riding a wave of form he’s keen to continue

Formula 1
19h
The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds Prime

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds

OPINION: With the global pandemic still lingering, Singapore's grand prix has been cancelled for 2021, with more looking likely to follow. Although Formula 1 has TV deals and profits to chase, retaining a 23-race calendar could be most harmful to those who sacrifice the most for the championship.

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2021
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021
How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Prime

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1's return to Baku after a year away had thrown up an eventful qualifying marred by four red flags, but the race appeared to be running to a familiar Red Bull vs Mercedes template entering the closing stages. That is, until a dramatic conclusion where victory was snatched away from two drivers, before landing in the lap of Sergio Perez

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021
The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push Prime

The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push

Racing drivers tend to have deep pockets and short arms, but not Riccardo Patrese, who used to treat his mechanics to sumptuous post-season dinners. NIGEL ROEBUCK looks at the career of a true gentleman

Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021
How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever Prime

How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever

Gamers today are spoiled for choice with the array of titles on offer that allow them to experience hyper-realistic representations of cars and tracks in the virtual world. Much of the credit for this should go to two 1996 titles that paved the way for what was to come

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2021
Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku Prime

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku

As Red Bull looked in dominant form during Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, title rival Mercedes was left with a lot of head scratching to do after finding itself behind a number of other teams on one-lap pace – which could have big ramifications come raceday

Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

Trending Today

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

Seidl "strongly disagrees" with Masi over yellow flag decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl "strongly disagrees" with Masi over yellow flag decision

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Redding hints at Ducati concept weakness versus Kawasaki
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding hints at Ducati concept weakness versus Kawasaki

Palou to suffer six-place grid penalty at Detroit
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou to suffer six-place grid penalty at Detroit

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts his own team"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts his own team"

Verstappen: Lost points will hurt when F1 returns to normal tracks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Lost points will hurt when F1 returns to normal tracks

F1 drivers backed decision for two-lap standing restart in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers backed decision for two-lap standing restart in Baku

Latest news

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

Seidl "strongly disagrees" with Masi over yellow flag decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl "strongly disagrees" with Masi over yellow flag decision

F1 drivers backed decision for two-lap standing restart in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers backed decision for two-lap standing restart in Baku

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.