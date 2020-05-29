Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
181 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes has "clear intention" to remain in F1 under Wolff

shares
comments
Mercedes has "clear intention" to remain in F1 under Wolff
By:
Co-author: Jonathan Noble
May 29, 2020, 10:31 AM

Mercedes has made it clear that it fully plans to remain in Formula 1 as a 'works team' and will continue with current team principal Toto Wolff beyond 2020.

The world champion outfit is contracted to race in F1 until the end of the 2020 season, but reports in Germany this week suggested that the car manufacturer was about to wind down its official involvement and sell shares to Aston Martin.

The stories also suggested that Wolff had decided to step down from his role as team principal after 2020 and take a non-executive role, similar to that previously held by Niki Lauda.

But Mercedes' parent company, Daimler, has hit back at those reports, dismissing them as speculation and stressing its intention to remain in F1 under Wolff.

Motorsport.com understands that Wolff has yet to decide exactly what role he will take in the future. Options could include continuing running the team like now, taking a more senior position and handing over to someone else, or beginning a transition phase to find a replacement.

While the specifics of that have not been finalised, there appears to be no doubt that, even if his responsibilities change, he will retain a senior executive position at the F1 team.

A statement from Mercedes said: "Speculation regarding a potential withdrawal from Formula 1 continues to be unfounded and irresponsible.

"The sport has taken the right measures to address the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and its future financial sustainability, and we welcome these steps.

"It is our clear intention to continue competing in Formula 1 as a Mercedes-Benz works team in the years to come, and to do so with our managing partner Toto Wolff."

Read Also:

Wolff's current contract as Mercedes' F1 team principal expires at the end of 2020, and he has been in talks with the Daimler board over a new deal. Moves to finalise the plan are not expected to be sorted until after the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

One possibility is for Wolff to remain as team principal but step back from such an intense schedule by not attending all races.

Wolff missed his first race in six years when he did not attend last year's Brazilian Grand Prix. His on-the-ground duties were taken over by technical director James Allison.

Wolff said the exercise was an "experiment" to see how he could cope with being away from the team if he decided to miss more races in the future.

Following news of a private investment he made in the Aston Martin road car company last month, Wolff stressed he remained committed to Mercedes' F1 project and that "nothing will change in the short-term".

Mercedes returned to F1 with a works team in 2010, and has gone on to win a record-breaking six consecutive drivers' and constructors' championship doubles since 2014.

The German manufacturer also supplies engines to the Racing Point and Williams teams, and will bring McLaren on board as a third customer team from 2021.

While manufacturers are braced for the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a raft of cost saving measures aimed at making F1 more sustainable will arrive in 2021.

Related video

Next article
When a red flag ruined a Monaco GP thriller

Previous article

When a red flag ruined a Monaco GP thriller
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams considering selling Formula 1 team

3h
2
Formula 1

Williams to reveal new F1 livery after terminating ROKiT deal

1h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes has "clear intention" to remain in F1 under Wolff

24m
4
Formula 1

Aston Martin won't turn Racing Point into "monster" F1 team

2h
5
Formula 1

Renault will stay in F1 despite major cutbacks

1h

Latest videos

Onboard lap of Charles Leclerc on the new Hanoi Street Circuit in F1 2020 02:09
Formula 1
1h

Onboard lap of Charles Leclerc on the new Hanoi Street Circuit in F1 2020

The Best Looking F1 Cars Of All Time 13:04
Formula 1

The Best Looking F1 Cars Of All Time

Grand Prix Greats – Steven Tee’s favourite photos 03:17
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Steven Tee’s favourite photos

Grand Prix Greats – When Coulthard met Bernoldi at Monaco 03:27
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Coulthard met Bernoldi at Monaco

Grand Prix Greats – Monaco GP repeat winners 04:24
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Monaco GP repeat winners

Latest news

Mercedes has "clear intention" to remain in F1 under Wolff
F1

Mercedes has "clear intention" to remain in F1 under Wolff

When a red flag ruined a Monaco GP thriller
F1

When a red flag ruined a Monaco GP thriller

Williams to reveal new F1 livery after terminating ROKiT deal
F1

Williams to reveal new F1 livery after terminating ROKiT deal

Renault will stay in F1 despite major cutbacks
F1

Renault will stay in F1 despite major cutbacks

Aston Martin won't turn Racing Point into "monster" F1 team
F1

Aston Martin won't turn Racing Point into "monster" F1 team

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.