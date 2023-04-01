Subscribe
Previous / F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Australian GP pole Next / Sainz: Ferrari has "different approach" for F1 Australian GP focus
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, claims Alonso

Fernando Alonso thinks Mercedes has been playing up its struggles in Formula 1 this year, and is convinced it will be winning races soon.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, claims Alonso
Listen to this article

After George Russell and Lewis Hamilton grabbed second and third on the grid for the Australian Grand Prix, both drivers said the result was far beyond expectations after its difficult start to the season.

But Alonso, who has qualified fourth in Melbourne, sees things very differently and believes that Mercedes has a much better package in the W14 than it has been making out.

Asked whether he was surprised to see Mercedes beat him in taking the fight to pole position man Max Verstappen, the Spaniard said: "No, in Jeddah I think they were within one tenth of the pace on Sunday to us and here they were P2 yesterday with Lewis in FP1.

"If you read their comments, for sure it seems they have a car that is out of Q3. But I don't think it's that bad.

"It's not as good as Red Bull - no one has a car close to Red Bull - but they're getting better and they will be a contender for wins soon. They did it last year and they won a race after a very bad start, so I think this year they're showing the potential they have."

Alonso is not the only one to say that Mercedes is stronger in reality than the team has been portraying in public.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz told Sky: "I think that they are a lot faster than what the people think. I think especially also in the race, they had a pace very close to Fernando in Jeddah. George and Lewis, they were flat out and we couldn't keep up with them.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, leaves the pit lane

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, leaves the pit lane

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"So that car is quick. It is clearly not as quick as the Red Bull is, no one is, but if they put qualifying together, they can actually be a very strong package too."

Alonso said that he hoped Mercedes could jump Verstappen at the start of the race on Sunday to prevent the grand prix being too boring.

"I think there are many unknowns into the race, after missing FP2 [running]," said the Aston Martin driver. "And also the temperature, I think it's going to be very different tomorrow, and it is at least supposed to be sunny.

Read Also:

"I think in terms of strategy and race preparation, I think no one is fully ready yet, so I think tomorrow is a race that we will discover who has better pace and better management and things like that.

"Let's see, at least, if the Mercedes they can make a good start and stop Max somehow. If not, there's going to be a boring race for him."

Additional reporting by Filip Cleeren

shares
comments

Related video

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Australian GP pole

Sainz: Ferrari has "different approach" for F1 Australian GP focus
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result

Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result

Formula 1
Australian GP

Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result

Why Verstappen's far forward grid start was within F1's rules

Why Verstappen's far forward grid start was within F1's rules

Formula 1
Australian GP

Why Verstappen's far forward grid start was within F1's rules Why Verstappen's far forward grid start was within F1's rules

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Latest news

WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores

WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores

Misc Other rally
Azores Rally

WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores

Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag

Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag

Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation

Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation

Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result

Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.