Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Devastated Norris will bounce back a stronger driver, says McLaren
Formula 1 News

Mercedes has "a few balls in the air" over F1 engine reliability

By:

Mercedes has admitted it is juggling some uncertainties over engine reliability as it heads into the final part of the Formula 1 campaign.

Mercedes has "a few balls in the air" over F1 engine reliability

While the German car manufacturer hopes to get through the rest of the season without needing a fresh power unit for Lewis Hamilton, there are growing concerns that it may have to do so and take a grid penalty.

The precarious situation the team is in was highlighted over the Russian Grand Prix weekend when a fresh engine that Valtteri Bottas had fitted in Italy hit trouble and had to be removed.

That forced another power unit change, which dropped the Finn down the order on the same weekend that Williams driver Nicholas Latifi also took a grid drop.

While Mercedes is awaiting analysis of the Monza power unit to find out if it can be used again, team boss Toto Wolff conceded that things were a bit unsettled at the moment regarding its engine prospects.

As well as dealing with this season's plans, Mercedes needs to be committing to its 2022 project when engine specs are fully frozen.

"That's why we're having a few balls in the air, because you need to have the right balance between making sure that you really sort out all the gremlins that you have in the power unit, not only for this year but also for next year's power unit," he said.

"Definitely, we are in a phase of assessment on how to continue the season in terms of power units."

Speaking over the Russian GP weekend, Hamilton said he was mindful of not stressing his current engines too much in a bid to try to help the situation.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"Of course I lost one engine. Valtteri's had several," he said. "And there's been others that Mercedes have seen up and down the paddock.

"So right now, I'm trying to treat my engines, the ones that we put in, with the absolute care when I'm driving, in terms of how much I'm gassing it, how much just revving the things, revving the nuts off it, really trying to minimise the laps that I do."

Wolff said that the Bottas Monza unit would be inspected before the next race in Turkey.

"We want to understand the engine's performance, and that has given us some question marks," he explained. "At the moment we just take it one race weekend at the time and reassess the performance of the power unit, and then that's it."

Read Also:

Asked if engine reliability was now Mercedes' biggest concern in the title chase, Wolff said it was clear that the team could not afford a failure in a race.

"It's always reliability versus performance, it's always a fine line that you need to get right," he said.

"DNFing, obviously, is a no go for the championship and nobody, neither us nor our competitors, can afford a zero points race weekend."

shares
comments
Devastated Norris will bounce back a stronger driver, says McLaren

Previous article

Devastated Norris will bounce back a stronger driver, says McLaren
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast

23 h
2
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Russian Grand Prix

16 h
3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"

12 h
4
Supercars

Reynolds cuts Supercars, Excel laps at Winton

1 h
5
World Superbike

Baz brands SSP300 "most dangerous class" after Vinales' death

20 h
Latest news
Mercedes has "a few balls in the air" over F1 engine reliability
Formula 1

Mercedes has "a few balls in the air" over F1 engine reliability

4m
Devastated Norris will bounce back a stronger driver, says McLaren
Formula 1

Devastated Norris will bounce back a stronger driver, says McLaren

15 h
Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Russian Grand Prix
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Russian Grand Prix

16 h
Sainz: Russian GP my best weekend so far with Ferrari
Formula 1

Sainz: Russian GP my best weekend so far with Ferrari

17 h
Giovinazzi's Sochi F1 race “a mess” after radio failure
Formula 1

Giovinazzi's Sochi F1 race “a mess” after radio failure

18 h
Latest videos
Top 10 most successful drivers in F1 01:23
Formula 1
15 h

Top 10 most successful drivers in F1

Formula 1: Hamilton says Norris would have been tough to beat without late rain 01:02
Formula 1
Sep 26, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton says Norris would have been tough to beat without late rain

Formula 1: Norris said he was “devastated 00:46
Formula 1
Sep 26, 2021

Formula 1: Norris said he was “devastated" to lose Sochi win after making wrong tyre call

Formula 1: Hamilton scores 100th win in crazy, rain-hit race 01:06
Formula 1
Sep 26, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton scores 100th win in crazy, rain-hit race

Formula 1: Russell aiming for Russia podium with 00:31
Formula 1
Sep 25, 2021

Formula 1: Russell aiming for Russia podium with "slippery" Williams

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Devastated Norris will bounce back a stronger driver, says McLaren Russian GP
Formula 1

Devastated Norris will bounce back a stronger driver, says McLaren

Red Bull says Verstappen's Sochi F1 podium "like a victory" Russian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull says Verstappen's Sochi F1 podium "like a victory"

Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1 Prime
Formula 1

Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Mercedes vows to be "really aggressive" in fight against Red Bull
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes vows to be "really aggressive" in fight against Red Bull

Mercedes "adamant" about pitting after Hamilton ignored first call Russian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes "adamant" about pitting after Hamilton ignored first call

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Prime
Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

Trending Today

McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Russian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Russian Grand Prix

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"

Reynolds cuts Supercars, Excel laps at Winton
Supercars Supercars

Reynolds cuts Supercars, Excel laps at Winton

Baz brands SSP300 "most dangerous class" after Vinales' death
World Superbike World Superbike

Baz brands SSP300 "most dangerous class" after Vinales' death

Queensland bubble was too expensive for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Queensland bubble was too expensive for Supercars

Rea's "back against the wall" after double Razgatlioglu win
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea's "back against the wall" after double Razgatlioglu win

Piastri to use 10-week F2 break to discuss future plans
FIA F2 FIA F2

Piastri to use 10-week F2 break to discuss future plans

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Russian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Russian Grand Prix driver ratings

The 2021 Russian GP was decided by late-arriving rain that allowed some to climb and caused others to plummet. But the events which played out beforehand are equally significant when considering the all-important driver ratings

Formula 1
21 h
The "blind faith" Mercedes call that won Hamilton his 100th F1 race Prime

The "blind faith" Mercedes call that won Hamilton his 100th F1 race

Until rain turned the Russian Grand Prix on its head in the closing stages, Lando Norris was set to convert his first Formula 1 pole position into a maiden win. But having recovered well from being shuffled back at the start, Hamilton and his Mercedes team called the changing conditions spot-on for a landmark 100th F1 victory

Formula 1
22 h
Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces Prime

Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces

At the Italian Grand Prix Daniel Ricciardo turned around a troubled F1 season and, in F2, Oscar Piastri demonstrated once again that he is a potential star of the future. BEN EDWARDS weighs up the prospects of F1 having two Australian stars

Formula 1
Sep 26, 2021
The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Prime

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Michael Schumacher is the latest sporting superstar to get the ‘Netflix treatment’, with a special documentary film airing on the US streaming giant’s platform this month. DAMIEN SMITH has the inside track on how the filmmakers gained access to tell the human story behind one of Formula 1’s most publicity-shy champions - while the man himself, for obvious reasons, is in absentia… 

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2021
Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery Prime

Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery

For the second race in a row, Mercedes has ended the first day of track action on top. It’s in a commanding position at the Russian Grand Prix once again – this time largely thanks to Max Verstappen’s upcoming engine-change grid penalty. But there’s plenty to suggest all hope is not lost for the championship leader at Sochi...

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021
Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1 Prime

Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Prime

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. Damien Smith brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1.

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Prime

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021

Latest news

Mercedes has "a few balls in the air" over F1 engine reliability
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has "a few balls in the air" over F1 engine reliability

Devastated Norris will bounce back a stronger driver, says McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Devastated Norris will bounce back a stronger driver, says McLaren

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Russian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Russian Grand Prix

Sainz: Russian GP my best weekend so far with Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Russian GP my best weekend so far with Ferrari

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.