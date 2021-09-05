Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alonso: Strategy "surprises" could deliver Dutch GP excitement Next / The decade-long wait for a Dutch hero's F1 comeback
Formula 1 News

Mercedes happy to work with Albon as long as Red Bull releases him

By:

Toto Wolff says Mercedes would be happy to work with Alex Albon at customer team Williams next year if Red Bull releases him from its Formula 1 contract.

Mercedes happy to work with Albon as long as Red Bull releases him

Albon is angling to make an F1 comeback next year, having dropped off the grid when he was dropped by Red Bull into a reserve role at the end of the 2020 season.

Both Williams and Alfa Romeo have expressed an interest in signing Albon for next year, while Mercedes Formula E driver Nyck de Vries has also been linked to both teams.

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner said on Friday that Albon's preference was to join Williams, but that he feared Mercedes would block the move because of its ties to its customer squad.

Asked by Motorsport.com on Saturday how much of an issue it would be for a Red Bull-linked driver to race with a Mercedes power unit next year, Mercedes boss Wolff acknowledged it would be "tricky".

"It's one thing about the power unit, and I think with Albon, as I said yesterday, he's a driver that deserves his seat in Formula 1," Wolff said.

"But it's tricky to have a 100% Red Bull driver on a Mercedes power unit. So, [we are] happy to work with him, as long as they let him free from his Red Bull contract.

"And on the other side, we are supporting Nyck de Vries, obviously, and he is in talks with Williams to get the seat there. So there's quite some balls in the air."

Read Also:

Horner claimed on Friday that Albon had received "about four phone calls telling him not to go there from the team next door", but Wolff denied Mercedes had tried to dissuade the Anglo-Thai driver from a Williams switch.

"Alex Albon is in regular contact with an ex-mentor of mine, Gwen Lagrue, who is running our Mercedes junior programme," Wolff said.

"They were discussing with James Vowles, our head of strategy, the opportunities for next year.

"I don't think he was told to do or not do anything, it was just exploring the opportunities for Alex and for Nyck in an amicable way, between Alex and the group."

shares
comments
Alonso: Strategy "surprises" could deliver Dutch GP excitement

Previous article

Alonso: Strategy "surprises" could deliver Dutch GP excitement

Next article

The decade-long wait for a Dutch hero's F1 comeback

The decade-long wait for a Dutch hero's F1 comeback
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Tight Zandvoort F1 pitlane raises safety issues for Dutch GP

1 h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes happy to work with Albon as long as Red Bull releases him

43 min
3
Formula 1

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap

17 h
4
Formula 1

Perez set for back-of-grid start in Dutch GP after engine change

15 h
5
Formula 1

Alonso: Strategy "surprises" could deliver Dutch GP excitement

51 min
Latest news
Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID when Alfa called
Formula 1

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID when Alfa called

5m
The decade-long wait for a Dutch hero's F1 comeback
Formula 1

The decade-long wait for a Dutch hero's F1 comeback

9m
Mercedes happy to work with Albon as long as Red Bull releases him
Formula 1

Mercedes happy to work with Albon as long as Red Bull releases him

43m
Alonso: Strategy "surprises" could deliver Dutch GP excitement
Formula 1

Alonso: Strategy "surprises" could deliver Dutch GP excitement

51m
Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Prime
Formula 1

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

58m
Latest videos
Formula 1: Verstappen edges Hamilton in thrilling Dutch GP qualifying 00:51
Formula 1
16 h

Formula 1: Verstappen edges Hamilton in thrilling Dutch GP qualifying

Starting Grid for the Dutch Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
18 h

Starting Grid for the Dutch Grand Prix

Formula 1: Raikkonen out of Dutch Grand Prix due to COVID 04:41
Formula 1
23 h

Formula 1: Raikkonen out of Dutch Grand Prix due to COVID

Coulthard: 04:54
Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021

Coulthard: "Zandvoort is made for a driver like Verstappen"

Kimi Räikkönen through the years 02:26
Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021

Kimi Räikkönen through the years

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Prime
Formula 1

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Mazepin "f***ed off", blames Schumacher for ruining Q1 lap on purpose Dutch GP
Formula 1

Mazepin "f***ed off", blames Schumacher for ruining Q1 lap on purpose

Perez: Q1 exit at Zandvoort "really hard to digest" Dutch GP
Formula 1

Perez: Q1 exit at Zandvoort "really hard to digest"

Alex Albon More from
Alex Albon
Red Bull looking at F1 seat options for Albon in 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull looking at F1 seat options for Albon in 2022

Albon felt he wasn't overshadowed before maiden DTM win Nurburgring
Video Inside
DTM

Albon felt he wasn't overshadowed before maiden DTM win

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Monza Prime
DTM

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Perez set for back-of-grid start in Dutch GP after engine change Dutch GP
Formula 1

Perez set for back-of-grid start in Dutch GP after engine change

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap Dutch GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap

Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win Dutch GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win

Trending Today

Tight Zandvoort F1 pitlane raises safety issues for Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tight Zandvoort F1 pitlane raises safety issues for Dutch GP

Mercedes happy to work with Albon as long as Red Bull releases him
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes happy to work with Albon as long as Red Bull releases him

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap

Perez set for back-of-grid start in Dutch GP after engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez set for back-of-grid start in Dutch GP after engine change

Alonso: Strategy "surprises" could deliver Dutch GP excitement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Strategy "surprises" could deliver Dutch GP excitement

Hamilton expects boos from F1 fans at Zandvoort
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton expects boos from F1 fans at Zandvoort

Aston Martin rubbishes Alonso F1 offer rumours
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin rubbishes Alonso F1 offer rumours

F3 drivers "really surprised" by Zandvoort passing opportunities
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 drivers "really surprised" by Zandvoort passing opportunities

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Prime

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Amid mounting speculation linking Nyck de Vries and Alex Albon to seats at Williams next year, the team is now in a position of strength in the driver market that it has not occupied for many years. Whichever way the team decides to go will have significant ramifications for teams and drivers elsewhere

Formula 1
58m
How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams Prime

How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams

Exciting as the Formula 1 title battle is right now, things are getting even more fraught behind the scenes. BEN EDWARDS looks at the difficult decisions being made as the teams pivot towards a new ruleset

Formula 1
21 h
Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win Prime

Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win

Max Verstappen may not have grabbed the headlines during Friday practice on Formula 1’s return to Zandvoort, but there was no hiding the Red Bull driver's pace ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. The home favourite will now face the test of delivering on a few more critical calls to give the Orange Army a race to remember

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Mick Schumacher isn’t the only ‘son of’ to reach F1, but he’s done so in the absence of his father in recent years. Step forward Sebastian Vettel: a fan of Michael growing up, mentored by him, and now acting as ‘big brother’ to Mick. Oleg Karpov explains the four-time world champion's role in settling Schumacher Jr into the big leagues.

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas  Prime

The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2021
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Prime

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Prime

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall.

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Prime

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021

Latest news

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID when Alfa called
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID when Alfa called

The decade-long wait for a Dutch hero's F1 comeback
Formula 1 Formula 1

The decade-long wait for a Dutch hero's F1 comeback

Mercedes happy to work with Albon as long as Red Bull releases him
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes happy to work with Albon as long as Red Bull releases him

Alonso: Strategy "surprises" could deliver Dutch GP excitement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Strategy "surprises" could deliver Dutch GP excitement

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.