Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / 2022 F1 Barcelona test: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 on final day Next / Haas F1: Fittipaldi first option if Mazepin cannot drive
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing News

Mercedes had to overcome "obstacles" in F1 test - Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes has had to overcome "obstacles" this week during Formula 1's first pre-season test at Barcelona in Spain.

Mercedes had to overcome "obstacles" in F1 test - Hamilton
Jonathan Noble
By:
Listen to this article

Although the seven-time world champion topped the times on the final day of running, the three days of action have not been completely smooth for his Brackley-based team.

In particular, Mercedes has battled the porpoising phenomena that most teams have faced to a greater or lesser degree, and it still faces some work in trying to find a proper solution for the next test in Bahrain.

Amid a consensus that Ferrari and McLaren have had the most positive of week of testing, Hamilton suggests that Mercedes has not had a perfect time.

However, he says the reliability of the car has been good and he says Mercedes is steadily working through the work it needs to do.

"It's been an interesting few days," he said. "It's not been the easiest, or the most smooth running. We've definitely had some obstacles to overcome.

"But we've got through a lot and of course we'd always want more laps, but I'm happy with today. I think I almost got 100 laps in today. So for half a day of running, that's not too bad.

"[We are] a little bit behind on the last two days. The car is a lot different to previous years to drive, as are the tyres. But we're working our way through it."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Hamilton said critical for Mercedes was taking on board the lessons of this week's test at the factory prior to hitting the ground running in Bahrain.

Read Also:

"The whole team have done an amazing job this week, the men and women back at the factory have done an amazing job," he said.

"So we just need to download all this data and get through it as much as we can next week, and just try to put one foot in front of the other."

With teams getting to grip with the new 2022 cars, and no one going for flat-out performance runs, Hamilton said it was pointless trying to work out who had the advantage right now.

"You never do on the first week. You never do," he said. "We have no idea where everyone is."

shares
comments

Related video

2022 F1 Barcelona test: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 on final day
Previous article

2022 F1 Barcelona test: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 on final day
Next article

Haas F1: Fittipaldi first option if Mazepin cannot drive

Haas F1: Fittipaldi first option if Mazepin cannot drive
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ricciardo says McLaren in "good place" with new F1 2022 car
Formula 1

Ricciardo says McLaren in "good place" with new F1 2022 car

Sainz: Ferrari "nowhere near" looking for performance on new F1 car Barcelona February testing
Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari "nowhere near" looking for performance on new F1 car

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Prime
Formula 1

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: F1 needs non-biased stewards
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 needs non-biased stewards

The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022

Hamilton hopes FIA publishes Abu Dhabi investigation report
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes FIA publishes Abu Dhabi investigation report

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Russell: Porpoising F1 cars could be safety concern for some teams
Formula 1

Russell: Porpoising F1 cars could be safety concern for some teams

Russell: Mercedes behind Ferrari and McLaren so far in F1 testing Barcelona February testing
Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes behind Ferrari and McLaren so far in F1 testing

The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing Mercedes launch Prime
Formula 1

The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing

Latest news

Haas F1: Fittipaldi first option if Mazepin cannot drive
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas F1: Fittipaldi first option if Mazepin cannot drive

Mercedes had to overcome "obstacles" in F1 test - Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes had to overcome "obstacles" in F1 test - Hamilton

2022 F1 Barcelona test: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 on final day
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Barcelona test: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 on final day

F1 reports $92m profit in 2021 as income bounces back
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 reports $92m profit in 2021 as income bounces back

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Prime

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

One of the key features of the new 2022 Formula 1 car regulations was the ability to make overtaking easier, and thus increase the on-track spectacle. Though whether this has worked or not won't become apparent until racing starts, some early clues about the new cars' overtaking potential have emerged in Barcelona

Formula 1
23 h
The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission Prime

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission

Ferrari has taken a bold approach with its new 2022 Formula 1 car, that was long in its gestation. Now the pressure is on the storied Italian team as it bids to capitalise on the revamped technical regulations and rediscover what it takes to be a winner

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing

The 2022 Formula 1 pre-season tests got underway on Wednesday at Barcelona, where Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren. There's intense interest because of the rules overhaul for this year - so here are the standout lessons we picked up from the paddock...

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside Prime

How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside

OPINION: It's still very early days as the all-new 2022 Formula 1 cars get accustomed to the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona for testing, but already some interesting deductions can be made from watching trackside. Here's what Motorsport.com discovered from the first morning observing F1's brave new era

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling Prime

The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling

Red Bull was the first Formula 1 team to launch its 2022 season, but is the last to actually show off its new car. Finally unveiling its RB18 to the world on the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, here's what can be seen from the radical new challenger Max Verstappen will defend his 2021 title with

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022 Prime

The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022

With a controversial 2021 Formula 1 season finale behind him, Lewis Hamilton is heading into this year in fighting spirit. Despite having the challenges of the series' new era to tackle, the seven-time world champion's determination could see him reach previously unscaled heights of driving feats

Formula 1
Feb 21, 2022
Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022 Prime

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022

Formula 1's rules shakeup mean the start of a new era and plenty of unknowns heading into the 2022 season. Among other things, Sky pundit Karun Chandhok gives his views on the revamped technical regulations, the new face looking to assert himself at Mercedes, and the FIA's ongoing attempts to restore credibility after Abu Dhabi...

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2022
The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Prime

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

OPINION: Formula 1 is undoubtedly aware of what is at stake with the new regulations having laid out a promise of a brighter future and a more competitive grid. But, as Ross Brawn has made clear, sticking to its previous path would have only caused long-term pain despite an enthralling 2021 campaign.

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.