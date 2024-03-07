All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

Mercedes goes aggressive with rear wing tweak for Saudi Arabia

Formula 1 teams have arrived in Saudi Arabia with a plethora of new solutions to better optimise their cars for the demands of the Jeddah street circuit.

Matt Somerfield Giorgio Piola
Upd:
Mercedes F1 W15 rear wing detail

Mercedes F1 W15 rear wing detail

Giorgio Piola

The high-speed venue requires a different aerodynamic configuration than last time out in Bahrain, with lower downforce and reduced drag a key aim.

In most instances, the general DNA of the wing’s design is in keeping with what the team used in Bahrain, with a reduction of camber, chord and angle of attack proving to be sufficient alterations to balance each team’s needs.

Mercedes, however, appears to have been a little more aggressive with its rear wing design, having lifted and widened the flatter central portion of the mainplane quite considerably, leading to a more abrupt transition into the endplate.

As a consequence, the transition of the upper flap from the flat leading edge to the DRS pivot and associated bracketry is also more abrupt, resulting in the geometry of the tip section being altered too. 

Notably there’s also a large semi-circular notch removed from the central portion of the upper flap’s trailing edge as the team looks for better flow management here, owing to the overall reduction in camber, chord and angle of attack, whilst also considering the impact that the DRS pod has.

Whilst new for Mercedes under these regulations, it’s not a new feature in F1 as Red Bull had continued to use a V-shaped notch with this new generation of cars after it became commonplace in the years prior to the regulation change.

Mercedes W12 rear wing comparison

Mercedes W12 rear wing comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

As we can see, Mercedes did use different variations of V-shaped notches on the trailing edge of their rear wings in 2021, with the size dictated by the amount of wing being used at the time.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 rear wing detail

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari used a similar semi-circular notch at stages during its 2023 campaign, rather than the more widely adopted V-shaped notch, which could have influenced Mercedes’ decision to follow this design approach.

McLaren MCL38 rear wing detail

McLaren MCL38 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Similar to Mercedes, McLaren has also arrived with a new rear wing layout for Jeddah and it also features a more semi-circular design, rather than a V-shaped layout.

RB F1 Team VCARB 01 rear detail

RB F1 Team VCARB 01 rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Meanwhile, RB followed its sister team’s approach, albeit with a much smaller V-shaped notch than the one present on the RB20.

Aston Martin AMR24 rear wing detail

Aston Martin AMR24 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin has a shapely trailing edge to its rear wing in order to better manage downforce and drag levels, but it too has a V-shaped notch in the centreline of the wing.

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail

Photo by: Uncredited

As a reference, here’s the RB20 rear wing, which does feature the V-shaped notch. As already mentioned, this is far from new for Red Bull as it has continued to utilise one throughout this regulation phase.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Norris full of excitement over “crazy” Qiddiya F1 track ideas
Next article F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen pips Alonso to lead first practice

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Matt Somerfield
More from
Matt Somerfield
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained
What we learned about the new F1 car designs in the Bahrain GP

What we learned about the new F1 car designs in the Bahrain GP

Formula 1
Bahrain GP
What we learned about the new F1 car designs in the Bahrain GP What we learned about the new F1 car designs in the Bahrain GP
Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole

F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole
Hamilton warned, Mercedes fined for impeding in Saudi F1 practice

Hamilton warned, Mercedes fined for impeding in Saudi F1 practice

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Hamilton warned, Mercedes fined for impeding in Saudi F1 practice Hamilton warned, Mercedes fined for impeding in Saudi F1 practice
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Latest news

Saudi Arabian GP: F1 team-mates' qualifying duels

Saudi Arabian GP: F1 team-mates' qualifying duels

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Saudi Arabian GP: F1 team-mates' qualifying duels Saudi Arabian GP: F1 team-mates' qualifying duels
Verstappen was reminded of 2021 Saudi lap wipeout with latest F1 pole

Verstappen was reminded of 2021 Saudi lap wipeout with latest F1 pole

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Verstappen was reminded of 2021 Saudi lap wipeout with latest F1 pole Verstappen was reminded of 2021 Saudi lap wipeout with latest F1 pole
F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole

F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen grabs pole by 0.3s from Leclerc

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen grabs pole by 0.3s from Leclerc

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen grabs pole by 0.3s from Leclerc F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen grabs pole by 0.3s from Leclerc

Prime

Discover prime content
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jonathan Noble
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global