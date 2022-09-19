Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Red Bull: "Massive ask" to win all remaining F1 2022 races Next / Herta doesn't want to be "an exception" over F1 superlicence
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Mercedes glad to see the back of F1’s high-speed tracks, says Russell

George Russell thinks Mercedes will feel glad to see the back of high-speed Formula 1 track layouts like Spa and Monza as it bids to end its win drought.

Luke Smith
By:
Mercedes glad to see the back of F1’s high-speed tracks, says Russell
Listen to this article

Mercedes is yet to win a race in 2022 after struggling to compete with Red Bull and Ferrari since the overhaul of the car designs for this season.

But after combatting a porpoising problem on its W13 car through the early part of the year, Mercedes has been getting closer to the front, recording a podium finish in eight of the last nine races.

Russell managed to finish third last time out at Monza despite Mercedes’ struggles in matching the pace of Red Bull and Ferrari around the high-speed track.

Russell admitted Ferrari “surprised” him with its pace around Monza, leading to a “lonely race” that made him glad to see the end of the run of high-speed tracks.

“Our car certainly wasn't performing at its best around this circuit,” said Russell after the race at Monza.

“I think we have a good idea why that is, and [we are] sort of happy that these low downforce, high-speed circuits are behind us now.”

Mercedes proved more competitive at Zandvoort than at high-speed circuits like Monza.

Mercedes proved more competitive at Zandvoort than at high-speed circuits like Monza.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mercedes has tended to perform better at high downforce tracks this season, recently showing its pace at the Hungaroring and Zandvoort.

Russell managed to score his first F1 pole in Hungary, while Mercedes was in the fight for victory at the Dutch Grand Prix before a late safety car played against Russell and teammate Lewis Hamilton.

The strengths of the W13 car bode well for the upcoming sequence of tracks, starting with the street circuit in Singapore at the start of October.

Asked if he thought Singapore would offer Mercedes more of an opportunity, Russell said there was “no doubt about it” compared to Monza, but remained wary of the bumpy track.

“On paper, Singapore should suit our car,” said Russell.

“But when we look back at the street circuits of Monaco and Azerbaijan, our car doesn't fare too well over the bumps. So, we're not too sure how it will fall out.

“But we need to keep on pushing, keep on improving the car. I’m pleased that we've got a clear direction we need to go [in] now.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull: "Massive ask" to win all remaining F1 2022 races
Previous article

Red Bull: "Massive ask" to win all remaining F1 2022 races
Next article

Herta doesn't want to be "an exception" over F1 superlicence

Herta doesn't want to be "an exception" over F1 superlicence
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Aston Martin: No change in "ultimate professional" Vettel
Formula 1

Aston Martin: No change in "ultimate professional" Vettel

Ferrari: FIA should allow more F1 engines after Monza penalty chaos
Formula 1

Ferrari: FIA should allow more F1 engines after Monza penalty chaos

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

George Russell More from
George Russell
Russell: De Vries had tougher job at Monza than my Sakhir 2020 cameo
Formula 1

Russell: De Vries had tougher job at Monza than my Sakhir 2020 cameo

Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid Italian GP
Formula 1

Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone British GP Prime
Formula 1

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Prime
Formula E

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

Wolff: Abu Dhabi gave FIA confidence to make right Monza F1 calls Italian GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Abu Dhabi gave FIA confidence to make right Monza F1 calls

Hamilton: Ricciardo "far too talented" to be Mercedes F1 reserve in 2023
Formula 1

Hamilton: Ricciardo "far too talented" to be Mercedes F1 reserve in 2023

Latest news

Monaco GP extends F1 contract until 2025
Formula 1 Formula 1

Monaco GP extends F1 contract until 2025

Formula 1 will continue to race in Monaco until at least 2025, after a new contract was announced on Tuesday.

F1 announces record 24-round calendar for 2023 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 announces record 24-round calendar for 2023 season

Formula 1 has revealed a 24-race calendar for 2023 – which begins in Bahrain in March and finishes in Abu Dhabi in November.

Aston Martin: No change in "ultimate professional" Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin: No change in "ultimate professional" Vettel

Aston Martin says there has been no change in Sebastian Vettel’s approach since announcing his retirement from Formula 1 at the end of the year, calling him the “ultimate professional.”

The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall

Looking back to the early races of 2022 and Ferrari’s challenge to Red Bull and Max Verstappen was going better than many expected. But it has lost so much ground a surprise rival can even pip Charles Leclerc to runner-up in the standings if given the chance

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall Prime

The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall

Looking back to the early races of 2022 and Ferrari’s challenge to Red Bull and Max Verstappen was going better than many expected. But it has lost so much ground a surprise rival can even pip Charles Leclerc to runner-up in the standings if given the chance

Formula 1
3 h
The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos Prime

The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos

The Hart-powered Jordan 194 gave the team hope that the good times were just around the corner. Its 1994 steed wasn’t the start of a move up F1’s pecking order - even if the car did earn the Silverstone team a first pole position. But, as STUART CODLING explains, it did provide a platform for Jordan to become a manufacturer-supported squad.

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2022
BRM V16: How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track Prime

BRM V16: How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track

The first of three new BRM V16s is bringing the greatest-sounding engine to a new audience – and back to the race track - at the Goodwood Revival this weekend. Here is the story of the ambitious 1950 Formula 1 project's resurrection for historic competition

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2022
The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend Prime

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend

Have you ever wondered what a Formula 1 team principal actually does at a grand prix? GP RACING followed Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack to open a window into the TP’s race weekend world…

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2022
The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon Prime

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon

Mercedes is yet to get on top of its troubled W13 Formula 1 car as it gets set to face its first season of the hybrid era without winning either of the titles. As the time comes to switch focus to the 2023 campaign, Mercedes faces a dilemma on whether or not it should stay the course with its current car philosophy or change tact altogether

Formula 1
Sep 15, 2022
Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Prime

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

OPINION: Having earned a two-year extension to his Red Bull Racing contract, Sergio Perez appeared to have cracked the team's hoodoo over its second seat. But of late the Mexican's form relative to Max Verstappen has been disappointing, which could put him at risk of losing the race for third in the drivers' standings to George Russell.

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2022
The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi Prime

The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi

OPINION: Formula 1’s safety car rules were thankfully followed in full at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, but the situation reignited the controversy of the ending to the 2021 campaign in Abu Dhabi and left neutral fans without a teased grandstand finish. This then, is the perfect time to discuss alternatives to a much-maligned situation

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive Prime

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive

When Alex Albon was taken ill on the Saturday morning of the Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries was thrust into the limelight at Williams as he made a long-overdue grand prix debut. Having been on the cusp of Formula 1 for so long, his stellar run to the points at Monza demonstrated a tantalising prospect for the 2023 grid

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.