Formula 1 / Chinese GP / Special feature

Video: Why Mercedes had to change its front wing

1h ago

Mercedes may have sealed a one-two victory in Formula 1's Chinese Grand Prix, but there was plenty of intrigue over its front wing update.

But before the new design could hit the track, the FIA asked for it to be changed and even Red Bull and Williams were affected by the decision. 

Technical expert Jake Boxall-Legge joins Glenn Freeman to explain what Mercedes had to change and what its latest design is trying to achieve.

Series Formula 1
Event Chinese GP
