Mercedes airs first start-up of 2019 F1 engine

The reigning world champion team, which launches its W10 contender on February 13, tweeted its V6 hybrid turbo power unit firing up at its factory on Friday in a 47-second sound clip.

The W10 is expected to launch with a camouflaged livery, after teasing sections of its bodywork in blue, green and black over the past week.

But the team may not run the livery in testing as it appears at the launch. It’s latest teaser looked like this…