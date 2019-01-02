F1 tech review: The updates that put Mercedes on top – again

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+ nose detail 1 / 43 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A close up of the nose ‘cape’ and the ‘S’-duct inlet that is present within it.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+ brake duct detail 2 / 43 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images The front brake duct, with its various winglets to alter the wake generated by the tyre and condition airflow passing by. Also note the wire placed ahead of the inlet, in order that debris is not caught up inside the pipework and potentially cause the brakes to overheat.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 nose detail 3 / 43 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A nice top-down, rear-quarter view of the bargeboard region.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front floor detail 4 / 43 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Nice view of the gull-winglet under the chassis and the vertical upstands mounted atop the serrated bargeboard footplates.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 steering wheel 5 / 43 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A great view into the W09’s cockpit and steering wheel, with its various buttons, toggles and rotaries for making changes to the power unit.

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 steering wheel drawing detail 6 / 43 Photo by: Mercedes-Benz This info sheet explains the various functions available on the steering wheel

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear floor 7 / 43 Photo by: Mark Sutton An overview of the W09’s floor area ahead of the rear wheels, with the various angled fully enclosed holes placed in it.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear diffuser detail 8 / 43 Photo by: Mark Sutton A close up of the W09’s diffuser, note how the outer flaps don’t just envelope its periphery but also arch back too.

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 front suspension 9 / 43 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Note how the flo-viz comes to life when the engineer shines a light on the surface and takes pictures.

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 detail 10 / 43 With the covers off some of the power unit’s installation and ancillary details are revealed.

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 engine view 11 / 43 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Another angle of the W09 with its covers off.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear 12 / 43 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A fantastic view of the W09’s rear end, complete with higher downforce rear wing and the curled diffuser channels. Also note the serrated flap around the crash structure.

Mercedes W09 front suspension 13 / 43 Photo by: Giorgio Piola An overview of the W09’s front suspension.

Mercedes W09 damper 14 / 43 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A closer look at the rockers which have been tied together and the hydraulic ‘heave’ damper in the cylinder behind.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear detail 15 / 43 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A close up of the rear of the car when sent out without the exhaust fairing on shows how the central pillar envelopes the exhaust, which itself has to go through a few torturous twists and turns.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear wing detail with aero paint 16 / 43 Photo by: Sutton Images The W09’s rear wing with flo-viz paint applied during pre-season testing.

Mercedes W09 rims comparison 17 / 43 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Following on from the exposure and potential protest of Mercedes rear wheel rim trick, the team opted not to fully run the solution at the Brazilian GP, covering some of the holes on the rim’s inner face to prevent the air escaping.

Mercedes F1 W09 rear wing Azerbaijan GP and Spanish GP 18 / 43 Photo by: Giorgio Piola These illustrations show the different methodology applied depending on circuit characteristics. The team used a spoon-style wing at Baku, in order to reduce drag but maintain some balance for the driver, while a conventional shape and high downforce settings were deployed at Barcelona.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09 19 / 43 Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images Top-down view of the vortex generators mounted atop the sidepods exclusively for the Monaco GP.

Mercedes W09 front brake drum comparison, Canadian GP 20 / 43 Photo by: Giorgio Piola From the Canadian GP we get an insight into how the team make changes to the brake drum to suit different circuit characteristics.

Mercedes W09 front brake fins, French GP 21 / 43 Photo by: Giorgio Piola For the French GP the team not only had a new specification power unit but also made a small alteration to the front brake duct, splitting and enlarging one of the winglets mounted upon it.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09 22 / 43 Photo by: LAT Images As part of an updated sidepod package the team had new mirrors and supporting stalks in Austria.

Mercedes W09 rear wing endplate comparison 23 / 43 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The team also introduced a new rear wing design in Austria, taking cues from the straked endplate design previously used by McLaren.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09 24 / 43 Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images Merc painted flo-viz onto the diffuser during Austrian GP FP3 as they hoped to gather information that could be used back at the factory.

Mercedes F1 AMG W09 rim tyre 25 / 43 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Mercedes introduced a new rear wheel rim design at the Belgian GP, complete with these enlarged fins on the wheel’s outer face. The fins are used to increase the rim’s surface area and help control the temperature of it and the tyre attached.

Mercedes W09 front wing 26 / 43 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Trialled at the post Hungarian GP test, the team added an extra slotted ‘r’-shaped cascade to the front wing in Belgium.

Mercedes W09 rear wing comparison 27 / 43 Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images Mercedes ran low downforce rear wings at both Spa and Monza, a comparison of which can be seen here.

Mercedes F1 W09 bargeboard, Monza GP 28 / 43 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The team made changes to their bargeboards for the Italian GP, as it added some slotted elements on the side of the splitter extension (red arrow), which required the chassis canard above to have some extra slots added into it too (white arrow).

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 rear wing comparsion, Singapore GP 29 / 43 The team had a revised high downforce rear wing for the Singapore GP, which saw the strikes deleted (inset) and an extra long slot added at the rear of the endplate (highlighted in yellow).

Mercedes W09 halo fairing comparison 30 / 43 Photo by: Giorgio Piola First tested at the Singapore GP, Mercedes latterly raced this three-element winglet atop their halo (red arrow), in combination with the shoulder style upstands it had started to use and continually modified at the British GP (blue arrow).

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 with halo aero paint 31 / 43 Photo by: Rubio / Sutton Images Flo-viz paint flashed over the halo and winglets to make sure they’re performing as expected

Mercedes W09 rear wing pillar comparison 32 / 43 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The team trialled a new rear wing pillar configuration in Russia, opting for two swan-neck style pillars, rather than a single under-mounted variant.

Mercedes F1 W09 rear extra pipe detail 33 / 43 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The pillar test coincided with the team’s movement of the oil vapor pipe (red arrow).

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 front wing comparison 34 / 43 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Meanwhile, at the front of the car some revisions were made to the front wing, as a new set of canards were placed on the endplate (white arrow), while the main cascade was bought across to meet the endplate (red arrow).

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 brake duct 35 / 43 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The W09’s rear brake duct assembly.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+ 36 / 43 Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images The W09 being prepared on the grid, with various coolers plumbed in, in order to keep temperatures at their optimum.

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 rear wing detail 37 / 43 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A close up of the higher downforce straked rear wing offering first used by Mercedes in Singapore. This variant does away with the strikes and adds an extra-long slot at the rear of the endplate.

Mercedes F1 W09 cooling 38 / 43 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look at the more expansive cooling options used by Mercedes for the high altitude circuit in Mexico.

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 technical detail 39 / 43 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Mercedes mounted a row of pitot tubes on the W09 just ahead of the rear wheel in order that they could collect data on the tyres that Pirelli would trial at the post-season test.

Mercedes W09 rim 40 / 43 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The W09's wheel rim, inside and out.

Mercedes F1 AMG W09 rear wing Azerbaijan GP 41 / 43 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Azerbaijan-spec rear wing.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front suspension detail with aero paint 42 / 43 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images The W09’s front brake duct and suspension with flo-viz applied.