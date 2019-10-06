Formula 1
Formula 1 / Commentary

Debate: Why has Mercedes gone off the boil in F1?

shares
comments
Oct 6, 2019, 5:55 PM

Mercedes won the first eight grands prix of the 2019 Formula 1 season, but has only triumphed in three of the subsequent eight races.

Is that relative slump in form because Mercedes has backed off development too soon, or because the improvements rivals Red Bull and in particular Ferrari have made are so strong?

Ben Anderson and Edd Straw join Glenn Freeman to discuss whether this is a case of Mercedes going backwards or Ferrari surging forwards, and debate what it means for the 2020 F1 battle too.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now

