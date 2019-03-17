Sign in
Formula 1 / Australian GP / Breaking news

Mercedes discovers floor damage on Hamilton's car

By:
20m ago

Mercedes has discovered that the floor on Lewis Hamilton's Formula 1 car was damaged during the Australian Grand Prix, which could explain his lack of pace in the race.

Hamilton was left chasing answers after the Formula 1 season opener in Melbourne as to why he could not match teammate Valtteri Bottas – who dominated after snatching the lead at the start.

In the end, Hamilton came home more than 20 seconds adrift of his teammate, who had also taken an extra point for fastest lap.

Speaking after the race, Hamilton said that he had some ideas about why he had struggled with his car, after not being totally happy with its balance.

“Valtteri did an exceptional job throughout the race so congratulations to him,” said Hamilton. “After that it was just about bringing the car home.

“I wasn’t entirely happy with the balance I had but it wasn’t the end of the world. It wasn’t a problem for me to finish second.”

Following post-race checks, Mercedes discovered that Hamilton had suffered damage to the floor in front of the left rear tyre. 

It is unclear whether this was caused by hitting debris or running across a kerb

The team believes that the missing chunk of floor will have exacerbated the challenges that Hamilton faced in trying to chase down Bottas.

Ricciardo: "Massive gutter" caused front wing drama

Ricciardo: "Massive gutter" caused front wing drama

Honda allowed Verstappen to "have a go" on straights

Honda allowed Verstappen to "have a go" on straights
About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Australian GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble
