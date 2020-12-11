Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
FP3 in
16 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
32 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes fixes radio loophole after Sakhir GP blunder

shares
comments
By:

Mercedes has put fixes in place to avoid a repeat of the radio issue that led to its Formula 1 pit stop blunder at the Sakhir Grand Prix on Sunday.

Mercedes ran 1-2 through most of the race at the Bahrain International Circuit as George Russell led from Valtteri Bottas, only for a safety car to prompt the team to try and double-stack its cars.

But a radio issue meant Russell's side of the garage did not hear the call to say he was pitting, resulting in the wrong tyres being taken to his car.

Russell's car was fitted with Bottas's front-axle tyres, meaning Mercedes had to re-fit Bottas's car with his old hard tyres after keeping his stationary for 27 seconds.

It left Bottas struggling through the final stint as he slumped to eighth place, finishing ahead of Russell in ninth after the British driver suffered a late puncture.

Read Also:

Mercedes said shortly after the race that it would work to put fixes in place, with team principal Toto Wolff confirming on Friday that they had already been implemented ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

"It's always painful when you learn on the job, and this is going to make us better like the many times that we fell on our nose," Wolff said on Sky Sports F1.

"We had just an intercom loophole, the channels were overlapping themselves, and the guys on George's side didn't hear that he was coming in.

"We fixed that now. We even put some additional back-up measures in place. It's not going to happen again."

After Red Bull's Max Verstappen set the fastest time in FP1, Mercedes was able to respond in second practice by taking a 1-2 finish, led by Valtteri Bottas.

Lewis Hamilton returned to the cockpit of his Mercedes W11 after missing a race due to COVID-19, but appeared to have an issue at the end of the session when he could not pull out of his pit box.

Wolff explained this was related to a clutch issue, but that a new feature on the Mercedes car ensured Hamilton could restart it manually.

"We had a clutch issue, and then the car wouldn't restart," Wolff said.

"He reset it and was able to restart. It's something we've been looking for for a while. Many other manufacturers can do that."

Related video

Hamilton: Abu Dhabi return like "first day back to school"

Previous article

Hamilton: Abu Dhabi return like "first day back to school"

Next article

Raikkonen: "Nothing scary" about FP2 fire

Raikkonen: "Nothing scary" about FP2 fire
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Mercedes explains Mazepin's absence from F1 test line-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes explains Mazepin's absence from F1 test line-up

Abu Dhabi GP: Bottas tops FP2 from Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Abu Dhabi GP: Bottas tops FP2 from Hamilton

Haas unable to give Grosjean farewell Formula 1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas unable to give Grosjean farewell Formula 1 test

First-ever VR46 MotoGP bike livery revealed
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

First-ever VR46 MotoGP bike livery revealed

The 2021 design tweaks revealed in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The 2021 design tweaks revealed in Abu Dhabi

2020 F1 Abu Dhabi GP Friday practice results
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Abu Dhabi GP Friday practice results

Horner: Perez’s Sakhir F1 victory "a great advert for himself"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Perez’s Sakhir F1 victory "a great advert for himself"

Hamilton: Abu Dhabi return like "first day back to school"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Abu Dhabi return like "first day back to school"

Latest news

Raikkonen: "Nothing scary" about FP2 fire
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen: "Nothing scary" about FP2 fire

Mercedes fixes radio loophole after Sakhir GP blunder
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes fixes radio loophole after Sakhir GP blunder

Hamilton: Abu Dhabi return like "first day back to school"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Abu Dhabi return like "first day back to school"

Mercedes explains Mazepin's absence from F1 test line-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes explains Mazepin's absence from F1 test line-up

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Mazepin's absence from F1 test line-up

1h
2
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi GP: Bottas tops FP2 from Hamilton

2h
3
Formula 1

Haas unable to give Grosjean farewell Formula 1 test

8h
4
MotoGP

First-ever VR46 MotoGP bike livery revealed

20h
5
Formula 1

The 2021 design tweaks revealed in Abu Dhabi

4h

Latest news

Raikkonen: "Nothing scary" about FP2 fire
Formula 1

Raikkonen: "Nothing scary" about FP2 fire

Mercedes fixes radio loophole after Sakhir GP blunder
Formula 1

Mercedes fixes radio loophole after Sakhir GP blunder

Hamilton: Abu Dhabi return like "first day back to school"
Formula 1

Hamilton: Abu Dhabi return like "first day back to school"

Mercedes explains Mazepin's absence from F1 test line-up
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Mazepin's absence from F1 test line-up

Abu Dhabi GP: Bottas tops FP2 from Hamilton
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi GP: Bottas tops FP2 from Hamilton

Latest videos

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained 08:53
Formula 1
6h

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained

The Double Stack Pit Stop, EXPLAINED | 2020 Sakhir GP F1 Race Debrief 19:42
Formula 1
Dec 10, 2020

The Double Stack Pit Stop, EXPLAINED | 2020 Sakhir GP F1 Race Debrief

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit 02:25
Formula 1
Dec 10, 2020

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments 04:48
Formula 1
Dec 9, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments

F1's Updated 2021 Rules Explained - Everything You Need To Know 07:53
Formula 1
Dec 9, 2020

F1's Updated 2021 Rules Explained - Everything You Need To Know

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.