Formula 1 Australian GP

Mercedes: “We have a fight on our hands with Ferrari”

Ferrari challenged Mercedes for victory in Melbourne, so Toto Wolff won’t underestimate the threat from the Scuderia

Ben Vinel Ronald Vording
Edited:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Martin Keep / AFP via Getty Images

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says “we have a fight on our hands with Ferrari” following Formula 1’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix, which initially was closely contested.

Polesitter George Russell was eight tenths faster than the quickest Ferrari, driven by Charles Leclerc, in qualifying, but that advantage didn’t translate into race dominance.

Leclerc snatched the lead away at the start; he and Russell traded first place several times over the first 10 laps.

That battle ended when Isack Hadjar’s Red Bull broke down on lap 11, causing a virtual safety car; while both Ferraris stayed out, Mercedes made the most of the cheap pitstops on offer, taking a decisive advantage on its way to a 1-2 finish.

Still, the Scuderia’s pace was ominous – Lewis Hamilton’s fastest 10 laps averaged a 1m22.557s, leading Max Verstappen (1m22.632s) and Kimi Antonelli (1m22.635s) – so Wolff is not confident the Silver Arrows will romp to the title.

“When it comes to Ferrari, before the race people were saying, ‘You're going to disappear in the distance, looking at your long runs.’ And that wasn't the case,” the Austrian commented.

“We knew that they were strong on the starts and that's what happened. It was an out-and-out battle between Charles and George at the beginning. Kimi was a bit unlucky that the battery wasn't on the level that it should have been – on either car actually, to a certain degree,” he added, with polesitter Russell losing out to Leclerc at the start while Antonelli collapsed from second to seventh.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

“It was a three-way fight at a certain stage between the two Ferraris and George, and eventually Kimi caught up.

“The race pace at the end was very encouraging from our side, but at the beginning, there was nothing between Ferrari and Mercedes.

“For me, the prevailing feeling is now we have a fight on our hands with Ferrari.”

Leclerc taking the lead from fourth on the grid wasn’t unrelated to Ferrari’s presumed ability to spool up the turbo more efficiently than rivals when sitting on the grid ahead of the lights going out.

Asked whether Mercedes was going to catch up soon in this area, Wolff replied: “I'm not sure. I think it's down to hardware. A certain configuration of hardware and the engine turbo size that allows you to spin the turbo maybe easier, to have a better start and maybe compromising other parts of the track or the race.

“No, we haven't changed anything for the starts. I was happy that we actually got going, even though the battery wasn't full on either car. When you look at the pre-start with the engine revving, you're thinking, ‘What the hell? I hope everybody is able to leave his starting position without carnage.’ So I think it was pretty good already for a first.”

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Entertainers

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Zak Brown, McLaren

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Alexander Albon, Williams

The 2026 F1 drivers photo

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Sam Brabham drives a Brabham BT-19 on track

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Sam Brabham drives a Brabham BT-19 on track

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Alexander Albon, Williams

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Lando Norris, McLaren

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

