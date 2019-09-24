Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
65 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Breaking news

Wolff dismisses "easy story" of Ferrari upgrade impact

shares
comments
Wolff dismisses "easy story" of Ferrari upgrade impact
By:
Sep 24, 2019, 8:28 AM

Mercedes Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff says he does not believe the "easy story" that Ferrari's latest upgrades were key to its surprise Singapore Grand Prix triumph.

A raft of updates appeared on Ferrari’s SF90 in Singapore, including a new floor, diffuser, rear wing, nose and Mercedes-pioneered “cape” section.

That coincided with Charles Leclerc qualifying on pole and Sebastian Vettel winning the grand prix, despite the circuit sharing the same high-downforce characteristics as Hungary, where Vettel admitted Ferrari was “completely destroyed”.

Wolff insisted that “the resurgence of Ferrari in Singapore is not linked with any upgrades”.

“That's the easy story that is told,” he said. “I think it is about having a strong package overall and getting things right.

“They tuned the car for one lap, which was powerful [in qualifying]. You could see that they were nowhere in race pace but very quick from the get-go.

“If we would've had less safety cars, we would've had a good car at the end and maybe an opportunity to even win the race. But it wasn't the right strategy, it wasn't the right calls.”

The Ferraris looked very comfortable over the bumps in Singapore, which is a key element to a quick laptime there, while its chief rival Mercedes also had difficulty with tyre warm-up around the long lap.

“I think this is not about upgrades, this is about doing the best out of the package,” Wolff stressed.

“They have a tremendously powerful engine, which is an important ingredient that allows you maybe more strategic choices on set-up, but this is no excuse."

Leclerc took pole despite admitting he almost crashed “two or three times” around the lap, which marked a huge step in performance from the two main points of comparison from earlier this season.

In Monaco, Ferrari was 0.781s off the pace in qualifying, and it was 0.471s from pole in Hungary.

Though Ferrari was pleased with the performance of its Singapore upgrades as it seeks to add greater peak downforce to its aerodynamically-efficient car, team principal Mattia Binotto believes other elements were at play as well.

“The aero upgrades have been a step forward, but that cannot explain all what we’ve seen,” he said.

“I think that Singapore is still a very specific circuit, with the walls, so drivers make the difference with their confidence.

“The car balance has improved since the last races. And the tyres as well. It was a different type of compounds, compared to the normal races, and probably we made them work properly.”

Ferrari is not expected to be as competitive in this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix, which will be a litmus test of whether its upgrades have truly brought it level with Mercedes and Red Bull in cornering performance.

Binotto added: “If I look at the first half of the season, there were races where we could have won, and we were performing well. So there is no reason why we cannot do it in the next races.

“The car has improved, so eventually there are even more races where we can be fast.

“Our competitors will be very strong in some circuits, and sometimes it will be their time. This time it has been ours.”

Next article
Brawn responds to driver criticism of F1 format proposals

Previous article

Brawn responds to driver criticism of F1 format proposals
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Singapore GP
Sub-event Race
Teams Mercedes Shop Now , Scuderia Ferrari
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
16:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
20:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
18:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
21:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
20:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff dismisses "easy story" of Ferrari upgrade impact

38m
2
Formula 1

Brawn responds to driver criticism of F1 format proposals

1h
3
Other open wheel

Webber, Button called Barrichello about S5000

4
BTCC

Hamilton ends BTCC campaign two rounds early

5
Supercars

ARG bullish about fresh Supercars block threat

Latest videos

How Ferrari failed to realise it would cost Leclerc victory 04:26
Formula 1

How Ferrari failed to realise it would cost Leclerc victory

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short 13:24
Formula 1

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019 01:49
Formula 1

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision 05:22
Formula 1

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision

Latest news

Wolff dismisses "easy story" of Ferrari upgrade impact
F1

Wolff dismisses "easy story" of Ferrari upgrade impact

Brawn responds to driver criticism of F1 format proposals
F1

Brawn responds to driver criticism of F1 format proposals

Singapore GP: Best of team radio
F1

Singapore GP: Best of team radio

Explained: How Ferrari failed to realize power of the undercut
F1

Explained: How Ferrari failed to realize power of the undercut

Singapore GP: Lap by lap animation
F1

Singapore GP: Lap by lap animation

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.