The tech differences that defined F1's title battle

Mercedes clinched a fifth consecutive F1 title double this year but that success came in the face of Ferrari's strongest challenge of the V6 turbo-hybrid era.

Sebastian Vettel won the opening two races of the season and led the championship after the first 10, but Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton hit back in the style before waltzing clear after the summer break.

Here, our Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge joins Autosport.com Editor Glenn Freeman to drill into the key differences between Mercedes' F1 W09 and the Ferrari SF71H – with the help of exclusive 3D imagery provided by Motorsport Studios.