Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Special feature

The tech differences that defined F1's title battle

shares
comments
Dec 17, 2018, 5:50 PM

The key technical differences between Mercedes and Ferrari and how they defined the 2018 Formula 1 title battle are scrutinised in our special analysis of their respective challengers.

Mercedes clinched a fifth consecutive F1 title double this year but that success came in the face of Ferrari's strongest challenge of the V6 turbo-hybrid era.

Sebastian Vettel won the opening two races of the season and led the championship after the first 10, but Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton hit back in the style before waltzing clear after the summer break.

Here, our Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge joins Autosport.com Editor Glenn Freeman to drill into the key differences between Mercedes' F1 W09 and the Ferrari SF71H – with the help of exclusive 3D imagery provided by Motorsport Studios.

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 and Ferrari SF71H comparison

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 and Ferrari SF71H comparison

Photo by: Motorsport.com

Next article
Racing Point reveals date for launch of new look

Previous article

Racing Point reveals date for launch of new look

Next article

Alonso's input on 2019 McLaren F1 car "very valuable" - Norris

Alonso's input on 2019 McLaren F1 car "very valuable" - Norris
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Latest videos
Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target 02:54
Formula 1

Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target

1h ago
Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown 05:56
Formula 1

Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown

3h ago

News in depth
F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola
Formula 1

F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc
Formula 1

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.