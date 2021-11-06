Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Next / Leclerc insists Ferrari F1 engine issues are ‘nothing too big’
Formula 1 / Mexican GP News

Mercedes fears over need for Hamilton F1 engine penalty receding

By:

Mercedes says fears about Lewis Hamilton definitely needing to take another Formula 1 engine change penalty this year are fading, amid confidence it has now “solved” its main reliability concern.

Mercedes fears over need for Hamilton F1 engine penalty receding

The German manufacturer has been battling some durability issues with its internal combustion engine, which has prompted its own works team and customer squads to take grid penalties in recent events.

With Valtteri Bottas already on to his sixth ICE, the title prospects of Hamilton could be affected hugely if he needed to take extra power units in the closing stages of his championship fight with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen.

But speaking at the Mexican Grand Prix, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said that the team was confident it would not need to make a change this weekend – and it was feeling better that it could avoid a penalty entirely before the end of the season.

“I think we're feeling more robust about one particular issue that seems to be solved,” he explained.

The car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, in the garage

The car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, in the garage

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Wolff said that with overtaking so hard in F1, Mercedes was especially reluctant to go for an engine change if it could be avoided.

“I think it's never right to take a penalty, because these days it's so difficult to overtake,” he said.

“You can see that Valtteri was absolutely dominant in Turkey, but [in the USA] you just get stuck in traffic with the penalty.

“So we're taking it on the fly. We're deciding, do we need the penalty or are we not needing a penalty? And here certainly we won't take one.

“And maybe we don't need any until the end of the season. That is really something that is being discussed.”

While Red Bull appears to be in front so far in Mexico, Wolff is clear that all is not lost in its prospects for the weekend.

PRIME: Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico 

He also reckons that the previous power advantage that Honda enjoyed at high altitude venues no longer seems to be there.

“It [Mexico] was never such a happy place for us in terms of car performance, although we love Mexico because we're so welcome,” he said.

“We don't seem to find the sweet spot and so we were chasing various directions [in practice].

Read Also:

“On a positive note, our engine is performing well. There was a little bit of a gap in the years before, and that's fine.

“I think for us, it’s about doing the best possible job. But maybe that is difficult with Max's performance.”

shares
comments

Related video

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico
Previous article

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico
Next article

Leclerc insists Ferrari F1 engine issues are ‘nothing too big’

Leclerc insists Ferrari F1 engine issues are ‘nothing too big’
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
What is behind Red Bull’s rear wing troubles
Formula 1

What is behind Red Bull’s rear wing troubles

Photo concern prompts FIA presidential election warning
Video Inside
General

Photo concern prompts FIA presidential election warning

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future Prime
Formula 1

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Russell: "Unprofessional" to be thinking about Mercedes F1 move
Formula 1

Russell: "Unprofessional" to be thinking about Mercedes F1 move

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1 Mexican GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost United States GP Prime
Formula 1

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Latest news

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil

The new F1 brake duct tweaks that show Red Bull is still pushing
Formula 1 Formula 1

The new F1 brake duct tweaks that show Red Bull is still pushing

Aston Martin expecting Fallows on board by start of 2022 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin expecting Fallows on board by start of 2022 season

Russell: "Unprofessional" to be thinking about Mercedes F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: "Unprofessional" to be thinking about Mercedes F1 move

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
14 h
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Prime

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Motorsport.com was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future Prime

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future

Feedback to Formula 1's introduction of sprint races in the echo chamber of social media has largely been lukewarm to negative. But that won't stop F1 bosses pressing on with its plans, with Ross Brawn hoping that it can continue to attract a younger demographic without switching off F1's hardcore base

Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.