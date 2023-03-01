Mercedes F1 tools up for success

Listen to this article

As the F1 season launches in Bahrain, former world champion team Mercedes is exploring every angle in the quest to reclaim their title from rivals Red Bull. Right down to the power tools they use.

Einhell is the latest addition to the team’s cutting-edge roster of suppliers, supplying the factory workshops and race garage with state-of-the-art battery rechargeable cordless tools, based on their Power X-Change platform.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes the partnership will benefit the team and said: “They are consistently setting new standards in their industry with the constant development of their technology.

“The basis of what both Einhell and Mercedes do is technology. It's about pioneering and setting standards in the industry. The second is the energy and determination of the senior management.

“It is clear that no team or no company can win the championship every year, but we can learn as much as possible and aim for sustainable success. I can see with our partners that we all share the same ambition to succeed.”

The tie-up is a genuine technical one, with the team’s mechanics and engineers studying and selecting the products before visiting the Einhell premises to get to know the brand and undergo specific training in the use of the tools.

The company’s logos will also appear on the Mercedes car and on the overalls of drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Wolff will also star in a TV campaign to be broadcast internationally in May.

To mark the start of the campaign, the company developed a unique animation and used projection mapping to simultaneously beam it onto buildings across three different continents.

The activity, which can be seen in the video here, brought F1 to the streets of Barcelona, London, Melbourne and Montreal, placing larger-than-lifesize images of Hamilton and Russell right into the heart of the urban environments.

Andreas Kroiss, Einhell CEO, said: “The partnership brings together two brands that stand for technology expertise. It is the strategic next step for us towards our goal of becoming an international market and technology leader.”

Einhell’s innovative battery platform, Power X-Change, is a pioneering solution for battery-powered tools, with all the different home and garden products on the platform compatible with one type of battery.

And in a fast-paced world where efficiency is everything, having access to the ultimate tools may not sound like a game changer but it could just help Mercedes in their quest to return to the front.