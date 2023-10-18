Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Mercedes F1 drivers making time away from races to rank problems

Mercedes Formula 1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have dedicated time away from “fractious” race weekends to rank car problems to help find fixes for 2024.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
updated
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, in Parc Ferme after the Sprint

Amid the eight-time constructors' champion's ongoing ground-effect struggles, technical director Mike Elliott and chief technical officer James Allison swapped roles back in April.

Allison has alluded to this change leading to a shift in how Hamilton, who has cited a 'constantly improving process', and Russell are involved in the work back at the Brackley factory.

He reckons that while the team has more access to its drivers at a race, the pair have "put aside time for us in a slighter cooler environment of home" to rank their grievances.

He explained: "The race weekends, you get your greatest access to the drivers because you're with each other for many hours.

"But it's also a very fractious environment to interact because the pressure of doing well at the circuit means that it's just slightly less objective than if you're doing it back at home.

"The drivers have been good enough to put aside time for us in a slightly cooler environment of home.

"That has proved useful; it's proved helpful for ranking the problems they have, for seeing the opportunities and just making sure that the things that we are working on are well aligned with what they're describing."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Hamilton has previously expressed his discomfort with the seating position of the W14, which is further forward relative to rivals to make him less confident with the rear axle.

Russell, meanwhile, has moved towards a softer set-up in recent rounds - something he credits with improving his qualifying performances.

Allison added that Mercedes had been "charting a path" and has a "very clear idea" of the areas it must address for 2024, even if this might have been overlooked by the outside world given that the team has not made the in-season progress of McLaren.

He continued: "I feel like all of us have a pretty clear-sighted view of what we want to do with the car.

"This championship, while we haven't made the really impressive progress that McLaren have, we have nevertheless been charting a path through the season that gives us a very clear idea of what we need to put right.

"So that makes next year very exciting to look forward to and this period of the year extremely enjoyable."

Additional reporting by Adam Cooper

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over
Next article Why F1 and Pirelli are an ideal combination
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
Graham Hill's F1 trophy collection up for auction

Graham Hill's F1 trophy collection up for auction

Formula 1

Graham Hill's F1 trophy collection up for auction Graham Hill's F1 trophy collection up for auction

Premier League footballers and champion boxer among Alpine F1 investors

Premier League footballers and champion boxer among Alpine F1 investors

Formula 1
United States GP

Premier League footballers and champion boxer among Alpine F1 investors Premier League footballers and champion boxer among Alpine F1 investors

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Mercedes: Strong F1 start even more important in 2024 before new rules focus

Mercedes: Strong F1 start even more important in 2024 before new rules focus

Formula 1

Mercedes: Strong F1 start even more important in 2024 before new rules focus Mercedes: Strong F1 start even more important in 2024 before new rules focus

Russell reckons he had pace to threaten Verstappen in F1 Qatar GP

Russell reckons he had pace to threaten Verstappen in F1 Qatar GP

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Russell reckons he had pace to threaten Verstappen in F1 Qatar GP Russell reckons he had pace to threaten Verstappen in F1 Qatar GP

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Latest news

Why dominant Verstappen is no new F1 driver in 2023, by the man who knows him best

Why dominant Verstappen is no new F1 driver in 2023, by the man who knows him best

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Why dominant Verstappen is no new F1 driver in 2023, by the man who knows him best Why dominant Verstappen is no new F1 driver in 2023, by the man who knows him best

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 October weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 October weekend?

Misc General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 October weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 October weekend?

Aston Martin not a sitting duck against McLaren in F1 standings

Aston Martin not a sitting duck against McLaren in F1 standings

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Aston Martin not a sitting duck against McLaren in F1 standings Aston Martin not a sitting duck against McLaren in F1 standings

Mick Schumacher completes first Alpine Hypercar test amid 2024 WEC links

Mick Schumacher completes first Alpine Hypercar test amid 2024 WEC links

WEC WEC
Alpine Jerez testing

Mick Schumacher completes first Alpine Hypercar test amid 2024 WEC links Mick Schumacher completes first Alpine Hypercar test amid 2024 WEC links

What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc

What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc

Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over

Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over

The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point

The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point

The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities

The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP

The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe