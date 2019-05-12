Sign in
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"Nothing we can do" about Mercedes domination - Wolff

"Nothing we can do" about Mercedes domination - Wolff
1h ago

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff says there is "nothing we can do" about the recent domination of the sport by his team.

Ferrari's winter testing pace had led to most observers anticipating a classic battle between the sport's two top teams in 2019, and possibly the first title for the Maranello outfit since 2007.

However, Mercedes began the season with an unprecedented run of four one-twos as Ferrari has struggled.

"It's a difficult question for me to answer," said Wolff when asked if the sport was being impacted.

"Because every single person that is involved in Mercedes is pushing very hard, is trying to do a good job and we are very motivated in topping the results from the last year. That is our key objective and this is what drives us, what makes us improve every single day.

"We can't put ourselves in a different position and then question whether our performance like we've seen in the first four races is good or bad for Formula 1. There's nothing we can do, we're trying our best, we love what we do – and that's it."

Wolff agreed that the team is performing better than ever in 2019, despite the obvious challenges involved in sustaining success.

"It's been quite a journey in this team. And what I have discovered is that the energy levels, contentment, is higher than ever, in the team. We enjoy what we do and we want to continue to push the needle.

"And that is an exciting objective. And I think if you find your purpose within a group that is on that journey you have a very strong force. When you walk around, what you hear is, you see content people that enjoy what they do.

"It's a calm, positive atmosphere, and a tremendous privilege to be in a situation that we have won five championships and we are able, we've earned the possibility of going for a sixth one that hasn't been done before.

"It hasn't been done in any other sport, on a world championship level. And that is something that unites us on that journey."

Where Bottas' pole ranks among Hamilton's worst V6 era defeats

Where Bottas' pole ranks among Hamilton's worst V6 era defeats

Mercedes, Hamilton discussed Ferrari appeal in contract talks

Mercedes, Hamilton discussed Ferrari appeal in contract talks
