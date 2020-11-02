Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Emilia-Romagna GP / Breaking news

Mercedes didn't believe sensors over Bottas's debris strike

shares
comments
Mercedes didn't believe sensors over Bottas's debris strike
By:

The Mercedes Formula 1 team did not initially believe the sensors that indicated Valtteri Bottas had lost 50 downforce points after hitting Ferrari debris in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Bottas was leading at Imola on lap two when he collected a piece of Sebastian Vettel's endplate, which had broken off after the German collided with Kevin Magnussen at Tosa corner on lap one.

While Bottas had avoided the risk of a puncture by running over the debris straight on, the broken part struck the underside of his Mercedes before getting stuck.

Mercedes telemetry instantly signalled to the pit wall that Bottas was suffering a performance deficit, but the team at first could not believe how big the problem was because the Finn was still holding on to the lead.

Read Also:

Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes' track engineer director, said: "We were seeing a big drop in performance, but the issue is the scale of the drop in terms of laptime. If you translate it to lap time, it was seven or eight tenths of a second.

"We weren't really believing the sensors, because we were looking at how Valtteri was not pushing particularly hard, and able to do reasonable lap times when we needed to. We could build a bit of a gap.

"And it's very difficult to put an absolute lap time loss on these because they can often affect the car in a quite non-linear way around the circuit, or different behaviour in different directions and corners. But early on, we couldn't quite believe how big it was."

Mercedes knew that Bottas had hit the debris at Tosa corner, but where Vettel's endplate had got stuck – and the fact that only its black surface was visible – meant it could not fully understand what was causing the problem.

Shovlin added: "We didn't know what it was. When you look at the size of the bit, and the fact that it's red, you can't believe that we couldn't see it on the cameras.

"But it was lodged in, and it was the black area that was visible. And because the whole car's black there, we couldn't see that. If we'd been able to see where it was, we could have possibly done a more effective job of getting it out for the first stop.

"It's unlucky for him and he definitely made the right decision to go straight over it because taking that onto a tyre would very likely have caused an instant puncture. So that was a good call. But through no fault of his own, it basically held him back for the whole afternoon."

Russell: Imola crash the biggest mistake of my career

Previous article

Russell: Imola crash the biggest mistake of my career

Next article

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Driver ratings

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Driver ratings
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia-Romagna GP
Drivers Valtteri Bottas
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Mercedes didn't believe sensors over Bottas's debris strike
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes didn't believe sensors over Bottas's debris strike

Kevin Harvick: "I’ve been punched in the gut a lot harder"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kevin Harvick: "I’ve been punched in the gut a lot harder"

Horner: Verstappen's F1 tyre failure "totally instantaneous"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Verstappen's F1 tyre failure "totally instantaneous"

Hamilton: No guarantee I'll be racing in F1 next year
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: No guarantee I'll be racing in F1 next year

Hamilton and Wolff "not finished" with F1 despite speculation
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton and Wolff "not finished" with F1 despite speculation

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Driver ratings

Russell: Imola crash the biggest mistake of my career
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Imola crash the biggest mistake of my career

The vital lesson the 'new' DTM can learn from Super GT
Super GT Super GT / Opinion

The vital lesson the 'new' DTM can learn from Super GT

Latest news

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Driver ratings

Mercedes didn't believe sensors over Bottas's debris strike
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes didn't believe sensors over Bottas's debris strike

Russell: Imola crash the biggest mistake of my career
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Imola crash the biggest mistake of my career

Horner: Verstappen's F1 tyre failure "totally instantaneous"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Verstappen's F1 tyre failure "totally instantaneous"

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes didn't believe sensors over Bottas's debris strike

1h
2
NASCAR Cup

Kevin Harvick: "I’ve been punched in the gut a lot harder"

3
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen's F1 tyre failure "totally instantaneous"

2h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton: No guarantee I'll be racing in F1 next year

5
Formula 1

Hamilton and Wolff "not finished" with F1 despite speculation

3h

Latest news

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Driver ratings
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Driver ratings

Mercedes didn't believe sensors over Bottas's debris strike
Formula 1

Mercedes didn't believe sensors over Bottas's debris strike

Russell: Imola crash the biggest mistake of my career
Formula 1

Russell: Imola crash the biggest mistake of my career

Horner: Verstappen's F1 tyre failure "totally instantaneous"
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen's F1 tyre failure "totally instantaneous"

Would Hamilton have won at Imola without VSC fortune?
Formula 1

Would Hamilton have won at Imola without VSC fortune?

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 technical developments 01:56
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 technical developments

5 Takeaways From Imola on Friday 03:21
Formula 1

5 Takeaways From Imola on Friday

Everything You Need To Know About The Imola F1 Circuit 06:56
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Imola F1 Circuit

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments 05:33
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.