Mercedes announces Tommy Hilfiger sponsorship deal

Mercedes has finally confirmed its new major sponsorship deal with clothing brand Tommy Hilfiger, which proved to be a catalyst for its split from previous partner Hugo Boss last year.

Hugo Boss announced in November that it was calling time on its Formula 1 sponsorship programme, having been involved with both McLaren and Mercedes for decades, in favour of a move to Formula E.

However, it subsequently emerged after the Hugo Boss announcement that Mercedes had chosen not to renew the deal to pursue an opportunity with Tommy Hilfiger instead – with the clothing company eager for a return to F1 after previous involvement with Lotus and Ferrari.

With the contract now complete, Tommy Hilfiger will provide Mercedes with its new race and travel wear – plus it is understood there is scope for lifestyle deals with Lewis Hamilton as well. The company's logos will also appear in the garage and on the race car.

Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff said: "It is always exciting to embark on a new partnership, particularly when it touches such a key area of our team's image; I am positive that it will energise our brand and bring a new spin to how we are perceived from this season.

"We are excited to see how Tommy Hilfiger will dress the team this season and to showcase their exciting plans to the fans of Formula 1."