Mercedes commits to new floor for remainder of Dutch GP
Mercedes will race its new floor for the first time at Zandvoort, having removed it from its car after practice at the Belgian GP
Mercedes has committed to running its new floor for the remainder of Formula 1’s Dutch Grand Prix weekend, having been unsure about its potential when first introduced in Belgium.
As part of its upgrade programme that has helped turn the W15 into a race winner, Mercedes first tried out the new floor at Spa-Francorchamps before the summer break.
However, after a troubled Friday where the team was left baffled by poor handling and a lack of straightline speed, the floor was taken off as the squad reverted to the previous well-understood specification.
That move was more about being cautious though, with the team confident from the data being delivered from its factory that the new design was an improvement even if its potential had not been unleashed immediately.
To confirm its findings, Mercedes split the specification of its cars in first practice at Zandvoort – with George Russell running the new floor and Lewis Hamilton sticking with the old one.
But with the team happy with the initial feel, and Hamilton running it without problems in FP2 as Russell took P1 in the standings, the team has seen enough to be sure the new floor is the right way to go.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said that the changeable weather conditions experienced on Friday morning were not ideal for establishing a completely clear picture of how the floor was performing, but there was enough evidence from the day to be sure that sticking with it was best.
“Today was an encouraging start to the weekend,” said Shovlin. “The conditions in FP1 were particularly tricky with very strong winds and heavy rain making it difficult to get a good read on the updated floor we brought to Spa.
“Nevertheless, what we saw looks in line with expectations, so we'll continue the weekend with that fitted to both cars.”
Mercedes is bracing itself for a tough fight with closest rivals McLaren and Red Bull this weekend, with the gaps between them looking tight.
Russell said: “It was difficult out there due to the windy conditions. It is perhaps the windiest conditions I can remember driving an F1 car in over the past few years. Nevertheless, the car was performing really well and the updated floor we brought to Spa seemed to be working effectively.
“The pack at the front seems to be quite close once again. We expect to be facing another fascinating battle across the rest of the weekend for the podium spots.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent
Wolff reveals Mercedes held summer talks with Verstappen for 2025
"Tough" for Hamilton to wait until 2025 to work with new F1 race engineer
Latest news
F1 live: Dutch GP qualifying as it happens
Wolff opens up on relationship with the Verstappens and a 2021 regret
Briatore says "wrong managers" hurt Alpine's F1 fortunes
F1 Dutch GP: Violent Sargeant crash curtails final Zandvoort practice
Prime
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024
On track in Senna's first F1 title winner
How Shadow's F1 story ended in shambolic fashion
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments