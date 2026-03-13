Skip to main content

Formula 1

Flavio Briatore confirms Mercedes wants to buy into Alpine F1 team

The German brand is hoping to acquire a stake in its customer F1 outfit

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

The Mercedes Formula 1 team intends to acquire a stake in the rival Alpine outfit, Flavio Briatore has confirmed.

Recent reports about the potential transaction – which Motorsport clarified on Thursday involves Mercedes itself, not just Toto Wolff – have been corroborated by the Alpine team boss in Friday’s press conference at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The German brand would then buy a 24% stake in the Enstone-based team; those shares are currently owned by Otro Capital, an investment group involving movie stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny alongside golfer Rory McIlroy.

Otro paid $233million for the shares back in 2023, but the ever-rising value of F1 teams means the figure would be higher this time around – the Alpine outfit’s value has more than doubled since then, now up to $3billion.

“Every day is a new situation,” Briatore said. “But what I want to say, I know it's the negotiation from Mercedes – not with Toto, with Mercedes – and we'll see.

Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

“In this moment, we have three or four potential buyers – don't forget, we're talking about the Otro share, nothing to do with Alpine. There are a few candidates ready to do the deal,” he added, with former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner among the potential buyers.

Asked if he was tempted to buy it himself, Briatore replied: “No, no, no. I'm just looking what's going on and just watching what's going on. We have no communication with Otro in this moment. So if somebody buys the share, we are very happy.”

Alpine switched to a Mercedes engine supply for the 2026 F1 season after ending its own power unit programme ahead of F1’s new technical rules. The move was demanded by Briatore as a prerequisite for him to rejoin as an advisor and de facto team boss.

Asked if he could guarantee Mercedes would have no influence on how Alpine operates or votes in the F1 Commission, Briatore replied: “I think so. Red Bull has been a pioneer already in the last 10 years or 15 years [having two teams in F1]. And like I tell you, Mercedes is looking to buy Otro’s 24%. Normally in one company, 75% decide and 25% is the passenger. And this is what is the reality.”

Audi team principal Jonathan Wheatley expressed no concern about the potential deal when it was brought up to him.

“I'm very happy,” he said. “Great, this is fantastic,” Briatore smiled.

“The sport has very, very clear governance,” Wheatley continued. “I don't see any conflict of interest or concerns on our side at all, to be honest. Just watching it, eating the popcorn and enjoying the show.”

“Make sure it’s hot popcorn,” Briatore jokingly concluded.

Top Comments