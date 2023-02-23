Mercedes buoyed by ‘no bouncing’ from new W14 F1 car
Mercedes is confident it is in a totally different place with its 2023 Formula 1 car compared to last year, after reporting ‘no bouncing’ on the opening day of testing.
Twelve months on from its troubled test in Bahrain, where the German car manufacturer was plagued by excessive porpoising, the team seemed in a much happier place with its car.
And although lap times were largely irrelevant as teams focused their initial efforts on getting an early understanding of their cars, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said early feedback from George Russell was promising.
“It seems to be balanced in the right way,” said Wolff. “There's no bouncing, which is good news apart from the big bump at the end of the straight.
“It’s a good starting point. We are gathering a lot of data because that was important to correlate obviously after last year, and trying different things.”
Asked by Motorsport.com if there had been any porpoising at all, Wolff said: “No, we haven’t seen any bouncing.
“We had a little bit of movement in Turn 12, the faster one. But it is not anywhere close to the degree that we had last year, and at this stage not performance limiting.”
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
The promise from Mercedes’ first running with the W14 comes with Wolff admitting that the squad knew very quickly last year how much difficulty it was in with the porpoising.
“We knew that we were in trouble because the car was just bouncing around,” he explained. “And we really weren't able to drive it correctly. So, this is very different.
“I think we have a solid base now to work from and try to optimise the car, which we haven't done yet. It's really just finding out, are there any areas that could be real performance hindrances like last year with the bouncing? Now we just got to work through the programme.”
While all teams were facing far fewer bouncing issues than last year, bumps on the Sakhir track at the end of the straights were triggering some unwelcome car movement.
However, the issue with the bumps was totally different from the porpoising characteristics that proved to be such a headache last year.
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur said: “It’s not at all as it was one year ago with the car bouncing like a kangaroo.
“Today we have some parts of the track – before Turn 1, and Turn 12 – it’s a bit more bumpy than it was before. But it’s a different issue."
Red Bull aero penalty will "hurt", but not too much, say F1 rivals
Bottas: FIA driver clampdown still "unnecessary" despite clarification
Latest news
Uncovered: The first tech tricks exposed at F1 2023 testing
Uncovered: The first tech tricks exposed at F1 2023 testing Uncovered: The first tech tricks exposed at F1 2023 testing
NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana
NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana
Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan
Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan
Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks
Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks
Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars?
Is porpoising eradicated from F1? Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars?
What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned on Day 1 in Bahrain What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain
Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint
Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint
Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success
Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success
What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells
What teams must escape in testing What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells
The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty
The numbers behind Red Bull penalty The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty
The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown
Questions remain over FIA clampdown The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown
Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change
Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.