Haas passes crash tests with 2022 F1 challenger
Formula 1 News

Mercedes becomes first team to fire up 2022 F1 car

By:

Mercedes has become the first Formula 1 team to confirm it has fired up its 2022 car.

Less than a fortnight on from the final round of the 2021 F1 campaign, the Brackley-based outfit published a short video on Thursday revealing the fire up of the new W13.

The video showed staff at its factory overlooking the event, with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff being kept up to date with developments via a live video link on a mobile phone.

The images offered no further clues about the design of the new Mercedes car, which Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will race in 2022.

While the pre-Christmas fire-up of the Mercedes car shows how far the team has progressed, teams are still set to wait until February to launch its definitive new challengers.

With an all-new rule set coming in to play, the rate of development of the new ground effect cars means teams will want to wait as long as possible before committing to their final designs.

With teams also mindful that rivals will want to learn as much as they can from the opposition, there will not be much incentive to release details too early in case others can copy the best ideas.

F1’s first pre-season test is due to take place at Barcelona in Spain on February 23-25, with teams expected to unveil their cars in the weeks before then.

 

Haas passes crash tests with 2022 F1 challenger
Previous article

Haas passes crash tests with 2022 F1 challenger
The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on

OPINION: After a thrilling 2021 Formula 1 season that went down to the wire between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, questions still remain about what is and isn't acceptable behaviour when battling another driver on track. A decision regarding those rules needs to be made, one way or the other.

Formula 1
3 h
How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022 Prime

How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022

OPINION: Red Bull succeeded in its quest to topple Mercedes in one of Formula 1’s two championships this year, with Max Verstappen’s first crown. It is one of motorsport’s modern super teams, but there are still areas where it can improve

Formula 1
23 h
The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery Prime

The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery

It was a season of highs and lows for the famous British team in 2021, from sealing a hard-earned eighth in the championship to the loss of founder Sir Frank Williams. Team boss Jost Capito explains the emotional rollercoaster Williams experienced on the road to recovery

Formula 1
Dec 22, 2021
How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war Prime

How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war

The pandemic-induced delay of F1’s design reset until 2022 meant teams had to run tweaked versions of their 2020 cars, restricted by a token system for updates. Here's how the teams responded to the challenge of developing their carryover machines, in the knowledge any improvements faced a limited shelf-life

Formula 1
Dec 21, 2021
The feisty defiance that characterised Sir Frank Williams Prime

The feisty defiance that characterised Sir Frank Williams

Sir Frank Williams – who died recently, aged 79 – overcame threadbare beginnings to become a grand prix great. Maurice Hamilton knew Frank for over four decades, even lap-charting Keke Rosberg’s 1982 Formula 1 title-winning race for the Williams team, and pays his personal tribute to a giant of modern F1.

Formula 1
Dec 19, 2021
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
Can America's top talents still reach F1? Prime

Can America's top talents still reach F1?

Pato O’Ward tested a McLaren F1 car in Abu Dhabi this week as a reward for claiming his first victory for McLaren’s IndyCar team this year, while Logan Sargeant made his first appearance for Williams. But why aren’t more drivers from across the pond getting their shot? BEN EDWARDS asks why US F1 drivers remain a rarity

Formula 1
Dec 17, 2021
Ten moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour Prime

Ten moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour

With drama from start to finish, the 2021 Formula 1 season was the best in a decade - some might say ever. Motorsport.com presents the 10 pivotal chapters which decided how the season turned out as it did and culminated in its controversial conclusion in Abu Dhabi

Formula 1
Dec 16, 2021
