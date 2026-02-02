Skip to main content

Formula 1 Mercedes launch

Mercedes announces new development driver signing as full line-up confirmed

Mercedes has confirmed its full development driver line-up for 2026

Lydia Mee
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

The Mercedes Formula 1 team has confirmed its full development driver line-up as Formula 2 driver Joshua Dürksen joins Anthony Davidson and Doriane Pin in the role.

The German-Paraguayan driver will be racing in F2 with Invicta Racing alongside his duties at Mercedes, after two seasons with PHM AIX Racing. During his time in the championship, he has secured two race wins prior to collecting five wins in Italian F4, five wins in F4 UAE and one win in ADAC F4.

Dürksen's responsibilities with Mercedes will include simulator duties and completing Testing of Previous Cars programmes.

"Hi guys. It's Joshua Dürksen here. I'm super excited to be joining the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team as a development driver," the 22-year-old said in a video posted to the Mercedes social media channels.

"I can't wait to start working with these guys and to help the team succeed this year. Just really excited for what's to come. Thank you very much and ciao, ciao."

 

Dürksen completes the development driver line-up for the Brackley outfit. Davidson has worked with Mercedes since 2010, starting as a reserve and simulator driver for the first two years, and as a simulator driver since 2012. Pin joined the Mercedes driver academy as she entered F1 Academy in 2024. After winning the all-female racing series in 2025, she secured a spot as a development driver. Frederik Vesti has also secured the role of third driver at Mercedes.

The announcement of Dürksen's arrival at the Silver Arrows was made after the private F1 testing in Barcelona from 26 to 30 January and the team's launch event on 2 February. 

Further pre-season testing in Bahrain will take place from 11 to 13 February and 18 to 20 February before the season starts with the Australian Grand Prix on 6 to 8 March.

