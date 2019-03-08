Sign in
Formula 1 / Analysis

Mercedes vs Alfa Romeo – F1 front wing airflow explained

1h ago

Simplified front wing rules for 2019 designed to make it easier for Formula 1 cars to follow one another resulted in a range of different approaches from teams.

Nowhere is that more apparent than by comparing Mercedes’ and Alfa Romeo’s designs, with the five-time world champion outfit taking a more conventional approach while the former Sauber squad opted for a radical solution.

Ahead of the start of the new season, Jake Boxall-Legge takes a closer look at the two concepts to explain the different ways in which their wings attempt to manage airflow.

Honda packaging in Toro Rosso's car its "most complex" yet

Honda packaging in Toro Rosso's car its "most complex" yet
Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes , Alfa Romeo

