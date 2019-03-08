Mercedes vs Alfa Romeo – F1 front wing airflow explained
Simplified front wing rules for 2019 designed to make it easier for Formula 1 cars to follow one another resulted in a range of different approaches from teams.
Nowhere is that more apparent than by comparing Mercedes’ and Alfa Romeo’s designs, with the five-time world champion outfit taking a more conventional approach while the former Sauber squad opted for a radical solution.
Ahead of the start of the new season, Jake Boxall-Legge takes a closer look at the two concepts to explain the different ways in which their wings attempt to manage airflow.
