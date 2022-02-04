Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / GB3 champion O’Sullivan joins Williams F1 academy Next / FIA starts search for CEO as reform process begins
Formula 1 News

Mercedes: 2022 F1 fuel the biggest change in hybrid era

Mercedes Formula 1 power unit boss Hywel Thomas says the move from E5 to E10 fuel for 2022 represents the biggest regulation change of the hybrid era.

Adam Cooper
By:
Listen to this article

The four F1 manufacturers have been hard at work developing new fuels with their suppliers since the rule was announced, while also optimising their PUs to work more effectively with the higher bio content. Combustion has been one of the main areas of focus.

The change to E10 fuel was one of the key reasons why Red Bull fought hard to retain full development support from Honda over this winter and into the new season.

“As in every year, when we're developing the fuel, it's a partnership between ourselves and Petronas to make sure that the fuel is enjoying the PU experience, and the PU is enjoying the fuel experience,” HPP managing director Thomas said in a team video.

“The change this year to go into the E10 is probably the largest regulation change we've had since 2014.

“So it was a sizeable undertaking to make sure that we really developed that fuel, and the number of candidates that we had, the single cylinder running, the V6 running, it shouldn't be underestimated how much work that took.”

Petronas fuel

Petronas fuel

Photo by: Sutton Images

Thomas stressed that the significance of the rule change was not just the increase in bio content, but that it now has to be sustainable ethanol.

“There have been bio components in the fuel throughout the hybrid era. What we had was a requirement to have 5.75% by volume of bio components.

“The change this year is that percentage has gone up, it's gone up to 10%. And also, instead of it being open what bio components you use, you've had to use ethanol.

“So the change to the bio content to being ethanol means is the engine is going to react slightly differently to the fuel. So some areas of performance we're really, really happy with, and [there are] other areas where honestly we're less happy.

“And what we have to do is change the fuel where we can, and change the hardware of the PU where we can, in order to maximise the effects of the things we do like, and minimise the effects of the things we don't.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

GB3 champion O’Sullivan joins Williams F1 academy
Previous article

GB3 champion O’Sullivan joins Williams F1 academy
Next article

FIA starts search for CEO as reform process begins

FIA starts search for CEO as reform process begins
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
FIA starts search for CEO as reform process begins
Formula 1

FIA starts search for CEO as reform process begins

Ex-McLaren F1 sporting chief Sam Michael to head FIA Safety Commission
General

Ex-McLaren F1 sporting chief Sam Michael to head FIA Safety Commission

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future Prime
Formula 1

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
The compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner Prime
Formula 1

The compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner

Mercedes expects 2022 cars to offer "relatively similar" performance to '21
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes expects 2022 cars to offer "relatively similar" performance to '21

De Vries explains first-to-10th slump in second Diriyah FE race Diriyah ePrix II
Formula E

De Vries explains first-to-10th slump in second Diriyah FE race

Latest news

Haas understands big teams’ stance on F1 sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas understands big teams’ stance on F1 sprint races

FIA starts search for CEO as reform process begins
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA starts search for CEO as reform process begins

Mercedes: 2022 F1 fuel the biggest change in hybrid era
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: 2022 F1 fuel the biggest change in hybrid era

GB3 champion O’Sullivan joins Williams F1 academy
Formula 1 Formula 1

GB3 champion O’Sullivan joins Williams F1 academy

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title Prime

The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title

It's Formula 1 drivers' world championship drought now stands at 14 years, dating back to Kimi Raikkonen in 2007. But if Ferrari makes the most of the rules reset to design a front-running car in 2021, racing director Laurent Mekies explains, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz can bring the good times back to Maranello

Formula 1
Feb 3, 2022
Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team Prime

Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team

OPINION: Every Formula 1 team that isn’t Red Bull or Mercedes is hoping the new cars will catapult it to the front of the grid, while those two want to re-establish their front-running position. But with only one constructors’ winner come 2022’s end, the pressure of such expectations is high. And at one squad, even more so...

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
The compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner Prime

The compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner

After a shaky start, the W12 delivered Mercedes an eighth consecutive constructors’ championship in 2021. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing’s Stuart Codling, tech bosses Mike Elliott and Hywel Thomas explain the reasons for the team’s toughest-ever title defence…

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future Prime

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future

Major changes have been underway at the Alpine Formula 1 team, led by new boss Laurent Rossi, including the departure of key leadership figures. But who is the Frenchman spearheading the veteran team's ambitions to return to the top?

Formula 1
Feb 1, 2022
The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Prime

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

McLaren's improvement over the past three Formula 1 seasons is clear for all to see, despite a drop to fourth behind Ferrari in last year’s constructors’ standings. But the crew at Woking know a true step to the top is still a work in progress, and the team is putting the infrastructure in place to get there

Formula 1
Jan 31, 2022
Why F1’s first glimpses of its new era proved inconclusive Prime

Why F1’s first glimpses of its new era proved inconclusive

More than just a run out for young drivers, the 2021 Abu Dhabi post-season test was a small glimpse into 2022 and a new start for Formula 1. Luke Smith explains why some found it more valuable than others.

Formula 1
Jan 30, 2022
The 0.759% shift that created F1 2021's thriller  Prime

The 0.759% shift that created F1 2021's thriller 

Formula 1’s craziest title fight in years was long in the making. GP Racing reveals how a tiny swing - in absolute terms – equated to a big change in the balance of F1 power in 2021.

Formula 1
Jan 29, 2022
The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move Prime

The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move

OPINION: Uncertainty over Lewis Hamilton's future has persisted since the race direction call that denied him an eighth world title in Abu Dhabi last month. But while walking away would be understandable, Hamilton has time and again responded well in the face of adversity and possesses all the tools needed to bounce back stronger than ever

Formula 1
Jan 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.