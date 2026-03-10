Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Red Bull: Max Verstappen as committed as before despite F1 2026 criticism

Formula 1
Australian GP
Red Bull: Max Verstappen as committed as before despite F1 2026 criticism

Winners and losers from an action-packed IndyCar race at Phoenix

IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Winners and losers from an action-packed IndyCar race at Phoenix

How Honda’s F1 crisis could impact its MotoGP division

MotoGP
How Honda’s F1 crisis could impact its MotoGP division

Toyota tips Hyundai to fight back in WRC 2026

WRC
Rally Kenya
Toyota tips Hyundai to fight back in WRC 2026

Williams: Up to five proposals on table to fix “energy-starved” 2026 F1 cars

Formula 1
Australian GP
Williams: Up to five proposals on table to fix “energy-starved” 2026 F1 cars

What's next for Aston Martin and Honda after torrid start to F1 2026?

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Australian GP
What's next for Aston Martin and Honda after torrid start to F1 2026?

Melbourne crash shows Kimi Antonelli is ‘learning F1 the hard way’ – Toto Wolff

Formula 1
Australian GP
Melbourne crash shows Kimi Antonelli is ‘learning F1 the hard way’ – Toto Wolff

Ferrari has the best F1 car, Lando Norris claims: 'Their cornering speed is unbelievable'

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ferrari has the best F1 car, Lando Norris claims: 'Their cornering speed is unbelievable'
Formula 1 Australian GP

Melbourne crash shows Kimi Antonelli is ‘learning F1 the hard way’ – Toto Wolff

Antonelli had a huge shunt in FP3 but recovered to complete a Mercedes 1-2

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says Kimi Antonelli is ‘learning Formula 1 the hard way’, following the youngster’s sizeable crash in Free Practice 3 at the Australian Grand Prix.

Antonelli went off at the end of the final practice session at Melbourne’s Albert Park Circuit, losing control on the Turn 2 kerb and destroying both the front and rear ends of his W17.

His mechanics managed to repair his Silver Arrow in just two hours ahead of the qualifying session, with Antonelli praising them as “heroes”; he went on to qualify in – and race to – second place, though this wasn’t as straightforward as it sounds.

Antonelli lacked energy deployment at the start and dropped to seventh position, so he had to overtake Lando Norris, Arvid Lindblad (twice) and Isack Hadjar as he fought back to fourth; Ferrari not pitting under the virtual safety car then comfortably promoted the sophomore to second when the Scuderia finally called its cars in.

Read Also:

“He's literally learning it the hard way, which makes him stronger,” Wolff commented after the race. “He was very, very strong on Friday and his pace on Saturday was there. But then the accident happened, and that can happen.

“And I think it's a miracle that the mechanics were able to put the car back on track for qualifying. And you can see that it's just a very solid base of a car and that there wasn't any set-up on it. He was able to qualify so well and then execute in the race.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

“Both cars have been harmed to a certain degree with the battery. That contributed also to that starting performance.

“And at the end, it's a very good second place. He was very fast at the end. He had the pace and there's more to be expected. And he will expect more from him and we will expect more performance from the car and getting rid of those gremlins. And then having the two race each other fair and square, hopefully with some of the other cars.”

Remarkably, Antonelli still finished just three seconds behind his race-winning team-mate George Russell.

Asked in the post-race press conference if he always was confident he could fight his way back to the front, the 19-year-old Italian replied: “Well, I didn’t really know, to be fair, but obviously the pace of the car was very strong and the pace was strong too. I felt very, very good in the first stint. Then on the hards, I started to grain very early on and had a bit of a difficult time, but then at the end the pace came back.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Lars Baron / Getty Images

“But of course, the start was a game changer. It obviously was very stressful because I didn’t have power out of the last corner, so the car was not responding to any inputs and it was very stressful, and then the start was poor, very poor, and I just lost a lot of places and found myself having to chase.

“But the car was very strong. It was good fun at the end, and yeah, the team did an incredible job because I think the result of today was thanks as well, you know, mainly to the mechanics for the incredible job they did yesterday after FP3. So yeah, definitely it was a good end of the weekend and now we will focus on China.”

Additional reporting by Ronald Vording

Photos from Australian GP - Sunday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Entertainers

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Zak Brown, McLaren

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
The 2026 F1 drivers photo

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Sam Brabham drives a Brabham BT-19 on track

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Sam Brabham drives a Brabham BT-19 on track

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos