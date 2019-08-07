McLaren's 1980s F1 innovation every team still uses today
shares
comments
Aug 7, 2019, 7:08 AM
One area of Formula 1 design where teams push the limits further every year is at the rear of the car, where the 'coke bottle' shape is vital to the aerodynamics.
But where did this quest for getting air flowing between the bodywork and the rear wheels begin? Jake Boxall-Legge and Giorgio Piola revisit how McLaren started this trend - with great success - back in the 1980s
Next article
Previous article
Bottas says he may rethink approach to battling Hamilton
Next article
Horner: Only a 'gargantuan f***-up' would cost Mercedes title
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
McLaren's 1980s F1 innovation every team still uses today
shares
comments
Race hub
29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
|session
|date
|
Local time
Your time
|content
|FP1
|Fri 30 Aug
|
05:00
11:00
|
|FP2
|Fri 30 Aug
|
09:00
15:00
|
|FP3
|Sat 31 Aug
|
06:00
12:00
|
|Q1
|Sat 31 Aug
|
09:00
15:00
|
|Race
|Sun 1 Sep
|
09:10
15:10
|
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
29 AugTickets
|
5 SepTickets
|
19 SepTickets
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets