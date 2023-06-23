Subscribe
Previous / Mercedes: Fundamental changes for 2024 F1 car will not be blocked by cost cap Next / F1 cost cap loophole closed off by FIA
Formula 1 News

McLaren triple F1 update to change almost "every single aerodynamic part"

McLaren will change almost “every single aerodynamic part” on its Formula 1 car over the next three races in a move the team is “banking on” to transform its season.

Matt Kew
By:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

From the launch of the MCL60, new team principal Andrea Stella played down expectations and stressed the need to be “realistic” after off-season development targets were missed.

A key update package was ushered in for round four in Azerbaijan, with the revised floor and rear wing said to mark the specification in which the car should have started the year.

Stella now reckons that nearly every aerodynamic surface will be overhauled again as part of a quickfire three-stage update arriving over the Austria, British and Hungarian Grand Prix weekends.

It is expected that approximately half of the overall update will arrive for the coming Red Bull Ring round while the rest will be split between Silverstone and Budapest.

Stella said: “Most of the upgrades we will see over the course of the following events - so there will be a major overhaul of the car that will be delivered across Austria, UK and Hungary.”

This follows the Italian and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown completing a major winter review of the design department at Woking.

This led to technical chief James Key being ousted in favour of a three-pronged structure, while Ferrari head of vehicle concept David Sanchez was recruited.

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren, in the Team Principals Press Conference

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren, in the Team Principals Press Conference

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Stella explained that the aggressive development path being pursued reflected a need for a “fundamental” redesign of the car that was identified after the early races of the campaign.

He continued: “At the start of the season, we realised that the car needed a fundamental redesign, so this redesign is actually interesting.

“I would say pretty much every single aerodynamic part [will change] - that's why the upgrades will be spread over the course of a few races. It will be decently noticeable.

“We had to redesign even some parts under the bodywork. That's also why it took some time to be in condition to deliver these upgrades. I would say pretty much the entire car.”

Read Also:

Stella added that the upgrades had not yet been tested in the simulator but that they would increase downforce. He expects “a few tenths of a second of lap time improvement”.

Given the extent of the changes, sixth-placed constructor McLaren reckons the upgrades mark a “milestone in terms of possibly turning around the season”.

Stella added: “I'm banking on this package, but across the pretty much three races in which we will introduce it, these should be a few tenths of a second - it will be noticeable from a lap time point of view.”

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes: Fundamental changes for 2024 F1 car will not be blocked by cost cap

F1 cost cap loophole closed off by FIA
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Hamilton: Verstappen can "absolutely" break my F1 records

Hamilton: Verstappen can "absolutely" break my F1 records

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Hamilton: Verstappen can "absolutely" break my F1 records Hamilton: Verstappen can "absolutely" break my F1 records

Audi names Neel Jani as F1 simulator driver

Audi names Neel Jani as F1 simulator driver

Formula 1

Audi names Neel Jani as F1 simulator driver Audi names Neel Jani as F1 simulator driver

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
Norris a victim of new FIA F1 precedent fears - McLaren

Norris a victim of new FIA F1 precedent fears - McLaren

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Norris a victim of new FIA F1 precedent fears - McLaren Norris a victim of new FIA F1 precedent fears - McLaren

Norris: Canada F1 penalty "makes no sense to me"

Norris: Canada F1 penalty "makes no sense to me"

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Norris: Canada F1 penalty "makes no sense to me" Norris: Canada F1 penalty "makes no sense to me"

How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022

How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022 How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022

McLaren More from
McLaren
McLaren seeks further debate over "extreme" Ocon F1 rear wing wobble

McLaren seeks further debate over "extreme" Ocon F1 rear wing wobble

Formula 1
Canadian GP

McLaren seeks further debate over "extreme" Ocon F1 rear wing wobble McLaren seeks further debate over "extreme" Ocon F1 rear wing wobble

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole

Formula 1
Canadian GP

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Latest news

Pirelli set to replace Dunlop as Moto2, Moto3 tyre supplier from 2024

Pirelli set to replace Dunlop as Moto2, Moto3 tyre supplier from 2024

MOT2 Moto2

Pirelli set to replace Dunlop as Moto2, Moto3 tyre supplier from 2024 Pirelli set to replace Dunlop as Moto2, Moto3 tyre supplier from 2024

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bezzecchi holds top spot in FP2 as Marquez crashes

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bezzecchi holds top spot in FP2 as Marquez crashes

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bezzecchi holds top spot in FP2 as Marquez crashes MotoGP Dutch GP: Bezzecchi holds top spot in FP2 as Marquez crashes

Domenicali: 24 F1 races is the "right number" for long term

Domenicali: 24 F1 races is the "right number" for long term

F1 Formula 1

Domenicali: 24 F1 races is the "right number" for long term Domenicali: 24 F1 races is the "right number" for long term

WRC Safari Rally: Ogier pulls clear of Rovanpera, Neuville retires

WRC Safari Rally: Ogier pulls clear of Rovanpera, Neuville retires

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya

WRC Safari Rally: Ogier pulls clear of Rovanpera, Neuville retires WRC Safari Rally: Ogier pulls clear of Rovanpera, Neuville retires

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history

The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023 The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

The science behind battery development and use in F1

The science behind battery development and use in F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The science behind battery development and use in F1 The science behind battery development and use in F1

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe