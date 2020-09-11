Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP2 in
02 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose

shares
comments
McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose
By:

McLaren has trialled a new Mercedes-style experimental nose in opening practice for the Tuscan Grand Prix, with the team hoping it is good enough to be raced before the end of this season.

Carlos Sainz's car was fitted with the new design at Mugello for a brief run at the start of FP1.

The nose is very similar to the design pioneered by Mercedes, with a narrow main structure, and narrow under nose pillars. The cape is also positioned higher.

The nose change has forced McLaren to conduct a new crash test, and it will have to make a decision about which direction it wants to go with this area of the car before a September 30 deadline that freezes major car parts.

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl suggested that the nose had delivered some promising figures in the wind tunnel, which it now needed to see carried over to the race track.

"We simply want to gather some data because we found a good direction there in the wind tunnel," he said "It's something we want to confirm on track first, before we then make decisions on if that's something we want to bring to the track later in the year."

Read Also:

Seidl said the nose was not yet ready enough to be carried over into a race weekend, but suggested that, if it works, it could be given the green light before the end of the European phase of the season.

"It's not at the state yet to race it," he said. "It's really an experimental test today to get some data for comparison with what we have seen in the wind tunnel before then making our final decision.

"I would expect if it's positive that we can hopefully bring it in the next two or three races to the track. Hopefully it's a clear enough gain to make it a new standard."

McLaren has been pushing on hard with its development plans, having already trialled some experiments with the new 2021 floor a few races ago.

While major chassis components are frozen for next year, teams can still make aerodynamic updates so have potential to make good gains.

The new floor changes for next year are aimed at cutting downforce so that Pirelli's tyres are better able to cope with the increasing forces that the cars are delivering.

McLaren MCL35 nose detail

McLaren MCL35 nose detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Related video

Vettel has no regrets about his time at Ferrari

Previous article

Vettel has no regrets about his time at Ferrari
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose

Seidl assures McLaren factory sale won't impact F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl assures McLaren factory sale won't impact F1 team

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR

Vettel's Ferrari relationship souring a "shame" - Rossi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel's Ferrari relationship souring a "shame" - Rossi

The 'blonde American' that could have saved Mercedes' race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

The 'blonde American' that could have saved Mercedes' race

Misano MotoGP: Vinales tops first practice by half a second
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Vinales tops first practice by half a second

F1 drivers braced for Mugello to be "killer physically"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers braced for Mugello to be "killer physically"

Latest news

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose

Vettel has no regrets about his time at Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel has no regrets about his time at Ferrari

Seidl assures McLaren factory sale won't impact F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl assures McLaren factory sale won't impact F1 team

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens

1h
2
Formula 1

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose

32m
3
Formula 1

Seidl assures McLaren factory sale won't impact F1 team

1h
4
Formula 1

Vettel's Ferrari relationship souring a "shame" - Rossi

2h
5
NASCAR XFINITY

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR

Latest news

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose
Formula 1

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose

Vettel has no regrets about his time at Ferrari
Formula 1

Vettel has no regrets about his time at Ferrari

Seidl assures McLaren factory sale won't impact F1 team
Formula 1

Seidl assures McLaren factory sale won't impact F1 team

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens

Why Sainz feels no fear joining Ferrari
Formula 1

Why Sainz feels no fear joining Ferrari

Latest videos

Tuscan Grand Prix Preview - F1 2020 07:24
Formula 1
33m

Tuscan Grand Prix Preview - F1 2020

How F1 Teams Approach a New Track 04:40
Formula 1

How F1 Teams Approach a New Track

How To Fix Ferrari 09:47
Formula 1

How To Fix Ferrari

Lewis' Penalty, Best Pizzas & More | 2020 Italian GP F1 Debrief 14:11
Formula 1

Lewis' Penalty, Best Pizzas & More | 2020 Italian GP F1 Debrief

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Mugello First Laps 01:43
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Mugello First Laps

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.