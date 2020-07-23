Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
126 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand

shares
comments
McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand
By:
Jul 23, 2020, 6:57 PM

McLaren is set to bring the iconic Gulf Oil brand back to Formula 1 as part of a new sponsorship deal.

Images of a McLaren showcar on a photoshoot at a Gulf-branded petrol station began circulating on social media on Thursday.

With Lando Norris and CEO Zak Brown taking centre stage, the McLaren car was spotted with the famous Gulf logo on the engine cover – suggesting that the team had concluded an agreement with the company and was preparing promotional material.

 

The team’s previous sponsorship deal with oil and fuel supplier Petrobras had been terminated at the end of last year, and the Woking-based outfit appears to have wasted little time in finding a replacement. McLaren declined to comment about the nature of the photoshoot nor of any potential partnership with Gulf.

However, the team posted a teaser image on Twitter that featured the Gulf logo from the shoot – albeit blurred out.

 

Pulling off a deal with Gulf would mark a renewal of a partnership that goes back to the origins of McLaren. In the 1960s, Gulf Oil sponsored Bruce McLaren’s efforts in F1 and in the popular Can-Am sports car championship.

Read Also:

The Gulf logo went on to become one of the most well-known in motor racing. It featured heavily in the 1971 movie Le Mans, with Steve McQueen driving for the Gulf-backed Porsche team.

The company went on to enjoy numerous victories at Le Mans, and in the 1990s it renewed a sponsorship partnership with McLaren and the privately-owned race team run by Ray Bellm.

The Gulf McLaren F1 GTR was dominant in sportscar racing at the time, winning the 1996 BPR Global Endurance Series and the GT Class at Le Mans in 1997.

#39 Gulf Team Davidoff McLaren F1 GTR BMW: Ray Bellm, Andrew Gilbert-Scott, Masanori Sekiya

#39 Gulf Team Davidoff McLaren F1 GTR BMW: Ray Bellm, Andrew Gilbert-Scott, Masanori Sekiya

Photo by: Patrick Martinoli

Willy T. Ribbs: F1 "light years" ahead of US racing in diversity

Previous article

Willy T. Ribbs: F1 "light years" ahead of US racing in diversity
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
40m

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand

Racing Point won’t ignore Perez’s loyalty in Vettel decision
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point won’t ignore Perez’s loyalty in Vettel decision

Horner reveals factors behind Verstappen's pre-race crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner reveals factors behind Verstappen's pre-race crash

Yamaha sent engines to Japan after Jerez MotoGP troubles
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha sent engines to Japan after Jerez MotoGP troubles

MotoGP changes yellow flag rules for Andalusian GP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP changes yellow flag rules for Andalusian GP

Willy T. Ribbs: F1 "light years" ahead of US racing in diversity
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Willy T. Ribbs: F1 "light years" ahead of US racing in diversity

Marquez declared fit to ride at Andalusian GP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez declared fit to ride at Andalusian GP

Radio rule stopped Mercedes from easing Hamilton's stall concerns
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Radio rule stopped Mercedes from easing Hamilton's stall concerns

Latest news

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
40m

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand

Willy T. Ribbs: F1 "light years" ahead of US racing in diversity
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Willy T. Ribbs: F1 "light years" ahead of US racing in diversity

Horner reveals factors behind Verstappen's pre-race crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner reveals factors behind Verstappen's pre-race crash

The "borderline outrageous" car that could change F1 forever Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

The "borderline outrageous" car that could change F1 forever

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand

40m
2
Formula 1

Racing Point won’t ignore Perez’s loyalty in Vettel decision

3
Formula 1

Horner reveals factors behind Verstappen's pre-race crash

4
MotoGP

Yamaha sent engines to Japan after Jerez MotoGP troubles

5
MotoGP

MotoGP changes yellow flag rules for Andalusian GP

Latest videos

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech? 05:51
Formula 1

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech?

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner 36:24
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best photos 03:36
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best photos

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing 01:09
Formula 1

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing

Starting Grid for the Hungarian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Hungarian GP

Latest news

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand
Formula 1

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand

Willy T. Ribbs: F1 "light years" ahead of US racing in diversity
Formula 1

Willy T. Ribbs: F1 "light years" ahead of US racing in diversity

Horner reveals factors behind Verstappen's pre-race crash
Formula 1

Horner reveals factors behind Verstappen's pre-race crash

The "borderline outrageous" car that could change F1 forever
Formula 1

The "borderline outrageous" car that could change F1 forever

Hockenheim out of running for 2020 F1 race
Formula 1

Hockenheim out of running for 2020 F1 race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.