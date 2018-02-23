McLaren's Renault-engined 2018 F1 car makes track debut

McLaren’s Renault-powered 2018 Formula 1 car has run on track for the first time ahead of pre-season testing.

The McLaren MCL33 was revealed online early on Friday morning and the team is using one of its filming days to shake the car down at the Navarra circuit in Spain.

Fernando Alonso got behind the wheel of the car and will also drive it first in pre-season testing at Barcelona next week.

McLaren will make the 300-mile journey east from Navarra, in northern Spain, to Barcelona for the start of the four-day test that begins on Monday.

The Haas team has already started running at Barcelona, where it is also using one of its filming days.

Romain Grosjean is driving the VF18 for the first time.

The runs by McLaren and Haas mean six of the 10 2018 F1 cars have already hit the track.

Red Bull kicked off the on-track running on Monday with a Silverstone shakedown that ended prematurely because of a Daniel Ricciardo crash.

Valtteri Bottas drove Mercedes’ 2018 challenger at the British Grand Prix venue on Thursday shortly after the W09 was revealed, while Toro Rosso and Sauber have also had filming days of their own this week.

Force India is the only team still to show off its new car, although Ferrari, Williams and Renault have not run theirs on track yet.