McLaren setting development targets, not results as its F1 2024 goals
McLaren Formula 1 chief Andrea Stella says his team is purely focused on optimising its development rather than targeting specific results in 2024, as they will "take care of themselves".
After a torrid start to 2023, McLaren made dramatic steps with its mid-season car upgrades that allowed Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to take nine podiums between them, propelling the team past fast-starting Aston Martin to fourth in the constructors' championship.
That turnaround resulted from a technical restructuring by Stella to better utilise staff already in place at Woking, with its new hires and facility improvements yet to be deployed in 2024 and beyond.
That is driving optimism that McLaren can continue making big gains and challenge the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes this year.
But Stella says the team doesn't talk about setting concrete goals like that, and instead focuses on improving its processes and development.
"I won't talk about how we want to be second, first, third – because that's not even the language we use internally at McLaren. We don't talk about this, Stella told Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview.
"Results take care of themselves. What we talk about is: 'What do we have to do in terms of aerodynamic development, mechanical development, how do we improve the interaction with the tyres'?
Photo by: FIA Pool
Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren, in the team principals Press Conference
"The normal areas, if you ask any other team they would give you the same answer, just the projects that we need to deliver. How do we deliver projects, how do we make sure that they actually deliver what we want? And that's what the focus should be.
"We are making sure that every day, we feel we are making a little step forward. We are increasing competency, we are increasing expertise, we are increasing our knowledge in every parameter that ultimately will deliver performance on track.
"Then, once we are in Bahrain, once we are in Saudi, we will see how good a job we have done."
In the latter stages of 2023, McLaren's MCL60 was often the second-quickest car on the grid behind the dominant Red Bull RB19.
When asked if McLaren's better-than-expected performance has meant Stella has had to change any of his plans, he replied: "One thing I often tell especially my leadership team: plans are really good, but we are not here to execute plans, we are here to deliver performance.
"Plans are a good reference, but then pretty much every day you need to adapt and say 'What does it mean for my next step and how much do I have to revisit the plan?'.
"Plans could easily lead to a comfort zone. I try to take it from the point of view that the focus is on performance. A plan is a tool, it is not the aim."
McLaren: 2022 French GP setback a catalyst for shock F1 turnaround
McLaren: 2022 French GP setback a catalyst for shock F1 turnaround McLaren: 2022 French GP setback a catalyst for shock F1 turnaround
The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance
The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance
2024 F1 driver race numbers: Who uses what number and why?
2024 F1 driver race numbers: Who uses what number and why? 2024 F1 driver race numbers: Who uses what number and why?
Latest news
Coulthard and Stewart remember “incredible” Gil de Ferran
Coulthard and Stewart remember “incredible” Gil de Ferran Coulthard and Stewart remember “incredible” Gil de Ferran
SRX halts operations due to "market factors"
SRX halts operations due to "market factors" SRX halts operations due to "market factors"
Trackhouse Racing signs rising star Connor Zilisch
Trackhouse Racing signs rising star Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing signs rising star Connor Zilisch
Extreme E to stop at end of 2024 amid hydrogen transition to Extreme H
Extreme E to stop at end of 2024 amid hydrogen transition to Extreme H Extreme E to stop at end of 2024 amid hydrogen transition to Extreme H
The end-of-straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache
The end-of-straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache The end-of-straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache
Why Russell’s frank admission on F1 driver adrenaline addiction is to his credit
Why Russell’s frank admission on F1 driver adrenaline addiction is to his credit Why Russell’s frank admission on F1 driver adrenaline addiction is to his credit
The groundbreaking Brabham that gave F1 a preview of Murray's design genius
The groundbreaking Brabham that gave F1 a preview of Murray's design genius The groundbreaking Brabham that gave F1 a preview of Murray's design genius
The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance
The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.