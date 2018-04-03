McLaren's podium quest needs divine intervention

What can McLaren achieve this year? Why can't Mercedes follow other cars well? And was the Australian GP an accurate indicator of form for the rest of 2018? These topics and more answered in the latest batch of readers' questions.

Do you think McLaren can possibly challenge for podiums and race wins this year due to their big increase and performance, or is time and development still needed?

jab.drfc, via Instagram



McLaren will need a lot of time and a lot of development to do that. The powerhouses of Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull aren't going to give up their positions at the front of the field any day soon.