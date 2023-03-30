Subscribe
Previous / F1 Australian GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN Next / FIA clamps down on F1 team pitwall fence celebrations
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

McLaren planning "kind of B-spec" upgrade before F1 summer break

McLaren is planning a "kind of B-spec upgrade" to its 2023 Formula 1 car, which will arrive before the summer break as the second of three major upgrades.

Filip Cleeren
By:
McLaren planning "kind of B-spec" upgrade before F1 summer break
Listen to this article

McLaren started the 2023 season with a draggy car after taking the wrong direction in floor development last winter.

In a tight midfield the team is yet to score a point, although its regression in results has so far been compounded by reliability issues and on-track incidents.

Having realised even before the season kicked off in Bahrain that it would start the year on the back foot, the Woking team changed course with a first upgrade for the fourth race in Baku, which will feature a different floor design.

But team boss Andrea Stella revealed its Baku update is just the first of three major upgrade packages, with a second update coming before the summer break amounting to "a kind of B-spec".

"In terms of development [the Baku package] is just the first step," Stella said.

"We would expect definitely another major upgrade, which will interest more areas of the car and be much more apparent. That is what somebody may call kind of a B-spec car.

"And then we expect to have a further round of upgrades in the second part of the season after the shutdown.

"So we have three main steps: Baku, later on - I don't want to commit to any date but before shutdown - and then after shutdown.

"We hope that each of them will be able to provide a few tenths of a second so that we put ourselves in a more realistic position to meet our ambition to become a top four car towards the end of the season."

Read Also:

Earlier this month McLaren announced a complete reorganisation of its technical leadership structure, with technical director James Key replaced by three different tech chiefs each with their own remit.

It re-signed David Sanchez from Ferrari as its head of car concept and performance, who will join at the start of 2024 after completing his gardening leave.

The team's prominent aero expert Peter Prodromou moves into the role of technical director of aerodynamics and Neil Houldey is promoted into the new role of technical director of engineering and design.

In addition to Sanchez, the team has been headhunting more staff from its rivals, including Aston Martin's Mariano Alperin.

While the Baku spec was already signed off before the reshuffle was carried out, Stella thinks the team's 'B-spec' MCL60 will already benefit from the changes.

"The [new leadership] model affects this delivery of performance because it will accelerate the development rate," he explained.

"We will see the impact not in Baku, obviously, because what comes in Baku was released in design like two months ago. But definitely it will impact the next round of upgrades."

shares
comments

F1 Australian GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

FIA clamps down on F1 team pitwall fence celebrations
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Williams: Second-most improved F1 car in 2023 a "nice surprise"

Williams: Second-most improved F1 car in 2023 a "nice surprise"

Formula 1

Williams: Second-most improved F1 car in 2023 a "nice surprise" Williams: Second-most improved F1 car in 2023 a "nice surprise"

Vowles: Williams F1 team has a "spark" again

Vowles: Williams F1 team has a "spark" again

Formula 1

Vowles: Williams F1 team has a "spark" again Vowles: Williams F1 team has a "spark" again

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

McLaren More from
McLaren
Stella: New McLaren technical structure will “unleash” potential

Stella: New McLaren technical structure will “unleash” potential

Formula 1
Australian GP

Stella: New McLaren technical structure will “unleash” potential Stella: New McLaren technical structure will “unleash” potential

Stella: F1 rookie Piastri making "strong progress" at McLaren

Stella: F1 rookie Piastri making "strong progress" at McLaren

Formula 1

Stella: F1 rookie Piastri making "strong progress" at McLaren Stella: F1 rookie Piastri making "strong progress" at McLaren

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
McLaren launch

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Latest news

NASCAR 2023 Richmond schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 Richmond schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond

NASCAR 2023 Richmond schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Richmond schedule, entry list, and how to watch

FIA widens F1 grid boxes after Ocon and Alonso penalty controversies

FIA widens F1 grid boxes after Ocon and Alonso penalty controversies

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

FIA widens F1 grid boxes after Ocon and Alonso penalty controversies FIA widens F1 grid boxes after Ocon and Alonso penalty controversies

Verstappen: Illness in Saudi made me feel I'm "missing a lung”

Verstappen: Illness in Saudi made me feel I'm "missing a lung”

F1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Illness in Saudi made me feel I'm "missing a lung” Verstappen: Illness in Saudi made me feel I'm "missing a lung”

Hamilton welcomes Brazilian court judgement against Piquet

Hamilton welcomes Brazilian court judgement against Piquet

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Hamilton welcomes Brazilian court judgement against Piquet Hamilton welcomes Brazilian court judgement against Piquet

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.