McLaren: Rate of F1 learning most impressive part of Piastri's "exceptional" season
McLaren team boss Andrea Stella believes the speed at which Oscar Piastri has learned through his "exceptional" rookie Formula 1 season is what impressed him the most.
Piastri's stellar junior series credentials and the tug-of-war between McLaren and Alpine over his services made his debut one of the most highly-anticipated rookie campaigns in years.
A low-key start to 2023 for McLaren prevented Piastri or Lando Norris from grabbing headlines, but the unflappable Australian soon delivered on his promise by pushing his more experienced team-mate in qualifying.
A spate of mid-season car upgrades then enabled the pair to fight for podiums rather than low points finishes, and while Norris took seven of McLaren's nine podiums and scored double the amount of points, Piastri too impressed with a win from pole in Qatar's sprint race as well as grand prix podiums in Japan and Qatar.
While McLaren had high hopes for Piastri, team principal Stella admitted the 22-year-old had delivered "beyond our expectations", impressing with how quickly he soaked up information.
"Our analysis is that Oscar's season has just been exceptional, and when I say exceptional I mean beyond our expectations," Stella said.
"It's the rapidity with which he learns that I think makes him exceptional. And this has been true in whatever scale you take, within the timeframe of a race, within the timeframe of an event, within the timeframe of the season.
"His gradient is so impressive, which obviously creates expectation for next season. And expectations require work to be confirmed. But the other good thing with Oscar is that he's such a grounded person, he's so committed.
"And if anything, working with him will be more about what we need to do to confirm this gradient, work that effectively has already started in terms of planning ahead onto the winter."
Photo by: James Sutton / Motorsport Images
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, poses for the 2023 McLaren team photo
Piastri's exceptionally calm and mature nature for his 22 years has made a big impression on the entire paddock, and according to Stella, it is one of the key attributes behind his rapid ascent.
"Maybe one of the key enablers why he can grow so rapidly, is just the man beyond the driver," he explained. "He's so calm, he's so good at keeping himself in a status in which he can use the best of his talent.
"I don't have that quality. I have to think about my psychology to actively keep myself in the most productive state. For Oscar, this seems to come quite a come quite naturally or maybe he worked throughout his young career on that, I don't know, but certainly, it is remarkable.
"And even when I've seen great drivers, currently or in the past, all of them sort of sometimes underperform because they don't stay in the status in which they give their best. I think for Oscar, this is quite natural."
Related video
Piastri: F1 2023 a bigger rollercoaster than expected
Piastri: F1 2023 a bigger rollercoaster than expected Piastri: F1 2023 a bigger rollercoaster than expected
How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble
How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble
Piastri frustrated after McLaren F1 pace proves “really good surprise”
Piastri frustrated after McLaren F1 pace proves “really good surprise” Piastri frustrated after McLaren F1 pace proves “really good surprise”
McLaren v Palou: What's on the line in high-stakes court case?
McLaren v Palou: What's on the line in high-stakes court case? McLaren v Palou: What's on the line in high-stakes court case?
2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know
2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know 2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know
The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy
The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy
Latest news
F1 safety car: What is it and how does it work?
F1 safety car: What is it and how does it work? F1 safety car: What is it and how does it work?
McLaren v Palou: What's on the line in high-stakes court case?
McLaren v Palou: What's on the line in high-stakes court case? McLaren v Palou: What's on the line in high-stakes court case?
2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know
2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know 2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know
Ferrari cannot repeat F1 mistake of "too high" expectations for 2024 - Vasseur
Ferrari cannot repeat F1 mistake of "too high" expectations for 2024 - Vasseur Ferrari cannot repeat F1 mistake of "too high" expectations for 2024 - Vasseur
The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy
The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy
The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record
The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record
Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023
Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023 Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023
Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance
Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.